CMS Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $304 million.…

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $304 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jackson, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.02 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $2.45 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.24 billion.

CMS Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.54 to $3.60 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.