CME: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CME Group Inc. (CME) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $956.2 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.80 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.79 per share.

The parent company of the Chicago Board of Trade and other exchanges posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.65 billion.

