CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|518
|521
|505
|505¾
|—9¾
|Jul
|533
|537
|523¾
|525½
|—5½
|Sep
|548
|551¾
|538¾
|540½
|—5½
|Dec
|571½
|575¼
|562½
|564
|—5¾
|Mar
|593¾
|595½
|583
|584¼
|—6¼
|May
|604½
|606¾
|594¾
|596¼
|—6¼
|Jul
|612
|613¼
|601
|602½
|—6½
|Sep
|622¼
|622¼
|614
|614¾
|—6½
|Dec
|630¾
|631¼
|630
|631¼
|—6½
|Mar
|644¾
|—6
|May
|649¾
|—5¾
|Jul
|635½
|—5¾
|Est. sales 134,536.
|Mon.’s sales 166,699
|Mon.’s open int 446,741
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|475½
|477¼
|460¼
|460½
|—15
|Jul
|482¾
|485¼
|469¾
|470¼
|—13
|Sep
|441½
|442¼
|434
|434¾
|—6¾
|Dec
|449½
|451
|443¼
|444½
|—5¾
|Mar
|464½
|465¾
|458½
|459½
|—5½
|May
|474
|474¾
|467¾
|468¾
|—5¼
|Jul
|479¼
|480¼
|473½
|474¾
|—4½
|Sep
|462½
|464½
|460
|460¼
|—3
|Dec
|465¼
|467½
|461¾
|462½
|—3¾
|Mar
|477½
|478
|473¾
|474
|—3¾
|May
|480
|—3½
|Jul
|482½
|—3¼
|Sep
|456½
|—3
|Dec
|457¼
|—3
|Jul
|474¼
|—3
|Dec
|456¼
|—3
|Est. sales 609,712.
|Mon.’s sales 610,306
|Mon.’s open int 1,587,474
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|370¼
|385
|367½
|381¼
|+12
|Jul
|355¾
|360
|350
|357½
|—1½
|Sep
|355½
|—
|½
|Dec
|352½
|—
|½
|Mar
|356
|—
|½
|May
|362
|—
|½
|Jul
|338¼
|—
|½
|Sep
|354
|—
|½
|Dec
|356½
|—
|½
|Mar
|360
|—
|½
|Jul
|356½
|—
|½
|Sep
|350¾
|—
|½
|Est. sales 487.
|Mon.’s sales 705
|Mon.’s open int 2,544
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1051½
|1052¾
|1034¾
|1041
|—11
|Jul
|1062
|1063¼
|1045¾
|1052¾
|—9¾
|Aug
|1053½
|1055½
|1039½
|1046¼
|—8¼
|Sep
|1031
|1032¾
|1017½
|1023
|—8½
|Nov
|1034
|1035¾
|1020½
|1025¼
|—9½
|Jan
|1046½
|1048
|1032¾
|1037¼
|—9¾
|Mar
|1051¾
|1051¾
|1037¾
|1041¼
|—9½
|May
|1057¾
|1059¼
|1045
|1049
|—8¾
|Jul
|1066¾
|1067¼
|1053½
|1057
|—8¾
|Aug
|1052¾
|—8½
|Sep
|1037
|—8½
|Nov
|1044½
|1044¾
|1033¾
|1035
|—8
|Jan
|1045¾
|—8
|Mar
|1046¾
|—8
|May
|1052
|—8
|Jul
|1059½
|—8
|Aug
|1058¼
|—8
|Sep
|1045¾
|—7½
|Nov
|1044½
|—7¾
|Jul
|1064¼
|—7¾
|Nov
|1040¾
|—7¾
|Est. sales 269,118.
|Mon.’s sales 279,835
|Mon.’s open int 769,929
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|49.85
|49.86
|48.38
|48.85
|—1.06
|Jul
|50.40
|50.40
|48.86
|49.33
|—1.13
|Aug
|50.37
|50.38
|48.93
|49.33
|—1.10
|Sep
|50.19
|50.22
|48.87
|49.21
|—1.08
|Oct
|49.94
|49.94
|48.73
|49.00
|—1.04
|Dec
|49.95
|49.95
|48.77
|49.02
|—1.00
|Jan
|49.79
|49.83
|48.77
|48.97
|—1.00
|Mar
|49.60
|49.67
|48.68
|48.82
|—1.01
|May
|49.49
|49.52
|48.61
|48.75
|—1.03
|Jul
|49.57
|49.57
|48.61
|48.74
|—1.02
|Aug
|49.08
|49.13
|48.52
|48.52
|—1.01
|Sep
|48.60
|48.60
|48.26
|48.26
|—.99
|Oct
|48.30
|48.30
|47.90
|47.93
|—.99
|Dec
|48.16
|48.30
|47.75
|47.88
|—1.01
|Jan
|47.88
|—1.01
|Mar
|47.89
|—1.00
|May
|47.96
|—.98
|Jul
|48.01
|—.96
|Aug
|47.78
|—.95
|Sep
|47.68
|—.94
|Oct
|47.52
|—.95
|Dec
|47.38
|—.94
|Jul
|47.27
|—.94
|Oct
|47.26
|—.94
|Dec
|47.00
|—.94
|Est. sales 192,840.
|Mon.’s sales 181,233
|Mon.’s open int 549,619,
|up 778
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|287.00
|291.30
|285.50
|290.50
|+3.50
|Jul
|295.90
|299.20
|294.50
|298.20
|+2.30
|Aug
|298.10
|301.10
|296.60
|300.40
|+2.30
|Sep
|299.30
|302.10
|297.80
|301.50
|+2.20
|Oct
|299.50
|302.00
|298.20
|301.50
|+1.90
|Dec
|302.60
|305.00
|301.30
|304.40
|+1.70
|Jan
|304.40
|306.40
|303.10
|306.00
|+1.60
|Mar
|307.50
|308.20
|305.30
|307.80
|+1.40
|May
|309.80
|310.50
|307.90
|310.20
|+1.20
|Jul
|313.70
|313.70
|311.30
|313.20
|+.90
|Aug
|313.70
|313.90
|311.90
|313.30
|+.90
|Sep
|311.20
|312.60
|311.20
|312.60
|+.70
|Oct
|309.50
|311.00
|309.30
|310.60
|+.80
|Dec
|311.90
|313.10
|311.60
|312.90
|+.90
|Jan
|313.80
|+1.00
|Mar
|312.80
|+1.00
|May
|313.50
|+1.00
|Jul
|314.70
|+1.00
|Aug
|314.20
|+1.00
|Sep
|312.70
|+1.00
|Oct
|311.50
|+1.00
|Dec
|314.60
|+1.00
|Jul
|322.60
|+1.00
|Oct
|322.60
|+1.00
|Dec
|325.60
|+1.00
|Est. sales 197,402.
|Mon.’s sales 204,301
|Mon.’s open int 555,010
