CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 518 521 505 505¾ —9¾ Jul 533 537 523¾ 525½ —5½ Sep 548 551¾ 538¾ 540½ —5½ Dec 571½ 575¼ 562½ 564 —5¾ Mar 593¾ 595½ 583 584¼ —6¼ May 604½ 606¾ 594¾ 596¼ —6¼ Jul 612 613¼ 601 602½ —6½ Sep 622¼ 622¼ 614 614¾ —6½ Dec 630¾ 631¼ 630 631¼ —6½ Mar 644¾ —6 May 649¾ —5¾ Jul 635½ —5¾ Est. sales 134,536. Mon.’s sales 166,699 Mon.’s open int 446,741 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 475½ 477¼ 460¼ 460½ —15 Jul 482¾ 485¼ 469¾ 470¼ —13 Sep 441½ 442¼ 434 434¾ —6¾ Dec 449½ 451 443¼ 444½ —5¾ Mar 464½ 465¾ 458½ 459½ —5½ May 474 474¾ 467¾ 468¾ —5¼ Jul 479¼ 480¼ 473½ 474¾ —4½ Sep 462½ 464½ 460 460¼ —3 Dec 465¼ 467½ 461¾ 462½ —3¾ Mar 477½ 478 473¾ 474 —3¾ May 480 —3½ Jul 482½ —3¼ Sep 456½ —3 Dec 457¼ —3 Jul 474¼ —3 Dec 456¼ —3 Est. sales 609,712. Mon.’s sales 610,306 Mon.’s open int 1,587,474 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 370¼ 385 367½ 381¼ +12 Jul 355¾ 360 350 357½ —1½ Sep 355½ — ½ Dec 352½ — ½ Mar 356 — ½ May 362 — ½ Jul 338¼ — ½ Sep 354 — ½ Dec 356½ — ½ Mar 360 — ½ Jul 356½ — ½ Sep 350¾ — ½ Est. sales 487. Mon.’s sales 705 Mon.’s open int 2,544 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1051½ 1052¾ 1034¾ 1041 —11 Jul 1062 1063¼ 1045¾ 1052¾ —9¾ Aug 1053½ 1055½ 1039½ 1046¼ —8¼ Sep 1031 1032¾ 1017½ 1023 —8½ Nov 1034 1035¾ 1020½ 1025¼ —9½ Jan 1046½ 1048 1032¾ 1037¼ —9¾ Mar 1051¾ 1051¾ 1037¾ 1041¼ —9½ May 1057¾ 1059¼ 1045 1049 —8¾ Jul 1066¾ 1067¼ 1053½ 1057 —8¾ Aug 1052¾ —8½ Sep 1037 —8½ Nov 1044½ 1044¾ 1033¾ 1035 —8 Jan 1045¾ —8 Mar 1046¾ —8 May 1052 —8 Jul 1059½ —8 Aug 1058¼ —8 Sep 1045¾ —7½ Nov 1044½ —7¾ Jul 1064¼ —7¾ Nov 1040¾ —7¾ Est. sales 269,118. Mon.’s sales 279,835 Mon.’s open int 769,929 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 49.85 49.86 48.38 48.85 —1.06 Jul 50.40 50.40 48.86 49.33 —1.13 Aug 50.37 50.38 48.93 49.33 —1.10 Sep 50.19 50.22 48.87 49.21 —1.08 Oct 49.94 49.94 48.73 49.00 —1.04 Dec 49.95 49.95 48.77 49.02 —1.00 Jan 49.79 49.83 48.77 48.97 —1.00 Mar 49.60 49.67 48.68 48.82 —1.01 May 49.49 49.52 48.61 48.75 —1.03 Jul 49.57 49.57 48.61 48.74 —1.02 Aug 49.08 49.13 48.52 48.52 —1.01 Sep 48.60 48.60 48.26 48.26 —.99 Oct 48.30 48.30 47.90 47.93 —.99 Dec 48.16 48.30 47.75 47.88 —1.01 Jan 47.88 —1.01 Mar 47.89 —1.00 May 47.96 —.98 Jul 48.01 —.96 Aug 47.78 —.95 Sep 47.68 —.94 Oct 47.52 —.95 Dec 47.38 —.94 Jul 47.27 —.94 Oct 47.26 —.94 Dec 47.00 —.94 Est. sales 192,840. Mon.’s sales 181,233 Mon.’s open int 549,619, up 778 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 287.00 291.30 285.50 290.50 +3.50 Jul 295.90 299.20 294.50 298.20 +2.30 Aug 298.10 301.10 296.60 300.40 +2.30 Sep 299.30 302.10 297.80 301.50 +2.20 Oct 299.50 302.00 298.20 301.50 +1.90 Dec 302.60 305.00 301.30 304.40 +1.70 Jan 304.40 306.40 303.10 306.00 +1.60 Mar 307.50 308.20 305.30 307.80 +1.40 May 309.80 310.50 307.90 310.20 +1.20 Jul 313.70 313.70 311.30 313.20 +.90 Aug 313.70 313.90 311.90 313.30 +.90 Sep 311.20 312.60 311.20 312.60 +.70 Oct 309.50 311.00 309.30 310.60 +.80 Dec 311.90 313.10 311.60 312.90 +.90 Jan 313.80 +1.00 Mar 312.80 +1.00 May 313.50 +1.00 Jul 314.70 +1.00 Aug 314.20 +1.00 Sep 312.70 +1.00 Oct 311.50 +1.00 Dec 314.60 +1.00 Jul 322.60 +1.00 Oct 322.60 +1.00 Dec 325.60 +1.00 Est. sales 197,402. Mon.’s sales 204,301 Mon.’s open int 555,010

