CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|528¾
|530½
|524¼
|529¼
|+1
|Jul
|545
|545½
|539¼
|544½
|+1
|Sep
|559
|559½
|553½
|559
|+¾
|Dec
|581¼
|582
|576
|581½
|+1¼
|Mar
|600
|601½
|595¼
|601¼
|+1¾
|May
|610¾
|612¼
|606¼
|612¼
|+1½
|Jul
|615¾
|617¼
|611
|617
|+1¾
|Sep
|625
|628
|623½
|628
|+1½
|Dec
|636
|642¾
|636
|642¾
|+1¼
|Mar
|654¾
|+1¼
|May
|659
|+1½
|Jul
|644¾
|+1½
|Est. sales 106,783.
|Wed.’s sales 94,272
|Wed.’s open int 450,310
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|472¼
|478½
|472¼
|477¼
|+5¼
|Jul
|479½
|485¼
|479
|484
|+4¾
|Sep
|445
|446¾
|443½
|446½
|+1
|Dec
|454½
|456¾
|453½
|456½
|+2
|Mar
|468½
|471
|467¾
|471
|+2½
|May
|476¼
|480
|476¼
|480
|+2¾
|Jul
|481¾
|485¼
|481¼
|485¼
|+3¾
|Sep
|463½
|467¼
|463½
|467¼
|+3¾
|Dec
|466
|469¾
|465½
|469¼
|+4
|Mar
|477
|480¾
|476¾
|480¼
|+3¾
|May
|486
|+3½
|Jul
|488¼
|+3¾
|Sep
|462
|+3¼
|Dec
|462¼
|+3¼
|Jul
|479¼
|+3¼
|Dec
|461¼
|+3¼
|Est. sales 432,253.
|Wed.’s sales 395,982
|Wed.’s open int 1,696,588
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|356½
|362¼
|352¼
|358½
|+2¾
|Jul
|340¾
|352
|340½
|350¾
|+10¾
|Sep
|347¾
|+8¾
|Dec
|344¾
|344¾
|344¾
|344¾
|+3¼
|Mar
|348¼
|+3¼
|May
|354¼
|+3¼
|Jul
|330½
|+3¼
|Sep
|346¼
|+3¼
|Dec
|348¾
|+3¼
|Mar
|352¼
|+3¼
|Jul
|348¾
|+3¼
|Sep
|343
|+3¼
|Est. sales 443.
|Wed.’s sales 490
|Wed.’s open int 2,890
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1042
|1055
|1039
|1053
|+12¾
|Jul
|1049¾
|1063½
|1048
|1062
|+11¾
|Aug
|1042½
|1055½
|1041
|1054¼
|+11
|Sep
|1022
|1033
|1019¾
|1032
|+9
|Nov
|1026¼
|1037
|1024
|1035½
|+8
|Jan
|1038½
|1049
|1036¼
|1047½
|+8
|Mar
|1043
|1052½
|1040¾
|1051
|+6¾
|May
|1049¾
|1058½
|1047½
|1057¼
|+7¼
|Jul
|1057¼
|1066½
|1055½
|1065
|+7
|Aug
|1060½
|+7¼
|Sep
|1042½
|+5½
|Nov
|1037
|1044
|1033¼
|1040½
|+6½
|Jan
|1051
|+6¼
|Mar
|1052
|+6¼
|May
|1057¼
|+6¼
|Jul
|1064¾
|+6¼
|Aug
|1063½
|+6¼
|Sep
|1050¾
|+6
|Nov
|1049¾
|+6¼
|Jul
|1069½
|+6¼
|Nov
|1046
|+6¼
|Est. sales 300,735.
|Wed.’s sales 291,634
|Wed.’s open int 815,935,
|up 2,894
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|47.91
|49.73
|47.90
|49.65
|+1.74
|Jul
|48.47
|50.13
|48.31
|50.07
|+1.73
|Aug
|48.26
|50.02
|48.21
|49.96
|+1.71
|Sep
|48.11
|49.82
|48.07
|49.77
|+1.68
|Oct
|47.87
|49.52
|47.87
|49.47
|+1.65
|Dec
|47.75
|49.46
|47.74
|49.41
|+1.61
|Jan
|47.85
|49.41
|47.78
|49.35
|+1.53
|Mar
|47.93
|49.25
|47.89
|49.21
|+1.42
|May
|48.05
|49.21
|47.94
|49.17
|+1.32
|Jul
|48.16
|49.24
|48.05
|49.19
|+1.26
|Aug
|48.01
|49.00
|48.01
|49.00
|+1.19
|Sep
|48.75
|+1.11
|Oct
|47.60
|48.42
|47.60
|48.42
|+1.03
|Dec
|47.52
|48.37
|47.52
|48.37
|+.97
|Jan
|48.37
|+.96
|Mar
|48.39
|+.96
|May
|48.40
|+.94
|Jul
|48.46
|+.96
|Aug
|48.22
|+.96
|Sep
|48.13
|+.95
|Oct
|47.98
|+.96
|Dec
|47.83
|+.95
|Jul
|47.72
|+.95
|Oct
|47.71
|+.95
|Dec
|47.45
|+.95
|Est. sales 250,705.
|Wed.’s sales 146,088
|Wed.’s open int 558,502
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|290.90
|291.50
|288.10
|288.70
|—2.10
|Jul
|298.70
|299.40
|296.00
|296.70
|—1.90
|Aug
|300.60
|301.30
|298.10
|298.70
|—1.70
|Sep
|301.90
|302.30
|299.40
|300.00
|—1.60
|Oct
|302.20
|302.90
|299.90
|300.40
|—1.80
|Dec
|305.60
|306.10
|303.10
|303.50
|—2.10
|Jan
|307.10
|307.90
|304.90
|305.30
|—1.90
|Mar
|309.30
|309.40
|306.80
|307.00
|—1.90
|May
|311.20
|311.50
|309.20
|309.50
|—1.60
|Jul
|314.00
|314.70
|312.60
|312.80
|—1.40
|Aug
|313.20
|314.00
|313.10
|313.10
|—1.20
|Sep
|313.30
|314.40
|312.20
|312.40
|—1.10
|Oct
|310.30
|312.60
|310.30
|310.50
|—.80
|Dec
|312.10
|314.20
|312.10
|312.60
|—.80
|Jan
|313.40
|—.80
|Mar
|312.40
|—.80
|May
|313.00
|—.80
|Jul
|314.00
|—1.00
|Aug
|313.50
|—1.00
|Sep
|312.00
|—1.00
|Oct
|310.80
|—1.00
|Dec
|313.90
|—1.00
|Jul
|321.90
|—1.00
|Oct
|321.90
|—1.00
|Dec
|324.90
|—1.00
|Est. sales 141,117.
|Wed.’s sales 145,194
|Wed.’s open int 594,442
