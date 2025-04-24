CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 528¾ 530½ 524¼ 529¼ +1 Jul 545 545½ 539¼ 544½ +1 Sep 559 559½ 553½ 559 +¾ Dec 581¼ 582 576 581½ +1¼ Mar 600 601½ 595¼ 601¼ +1¾ May 610¾ 612¼ 606¼ 612¼ +1½ Jul 615¾ 617¼ 611 617 +1¾ Sep 625 628 623½ 628 +1½ Dec 636 642¾ 636 642¾ +1¼ Mar 654¾ +1¼ May 659 +1½ Jul 644¾ +1½ Est. sales 106,783. Wed.’s sales 94,272 Wed.’s open int 450,310 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 472¼ 478½ 472¼ 477¼ +5¼ Jul 479½ 485¼ 479 484 +4¾ Sep 445 446¾ 443½ 446½ +1 Dec 454½ 456¾ 453½ 456½ +2 Mar 468½ 471 467¾ 471 +2½ May 476¼ 480 476¼ 480 +2¾ Jul 481¾ 485¼ 481¼ 485¼ +3¾ Sep 463½ 467¼ 463½ 467¼ +3¾ Dec 466 469¾ 465½ 469¼ +4 Mar 477 480¾ 476¾ 480¼ +3¾ May 486 +3½ Jul 488¼ +3¾ Sep 462 +3¼ Dec 462¼ +3¼ Jul 479¼ +3¼ Dec 461¼ +3¼ Est. sales 432,253. Wed.’s sales 395,982 Wed.’s open int 1,696,588 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 356½ 362¼ 352¼ 358½ +2¾ Jul 340¾ 352 340½ 350¾ +10¾ Sep 347¾ +8¾ Dec 344¾ 344¾ 344¾ 344¾ +3¼ Mar 348¼ +3¼ May 354¼ +3¼ Jul 330½ +3¼ Sep 346¼ +3¼ Dec 348¾ +3¼ Mar 352¼ +3¼ Jul 348¾ +3¼ Sep 343 +3¼ Est. sales 443. Wed.’s sales 490 Wed.’s open int 2,890 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1042 1055 1039 1053 +12¾ Jul 1049¾ 1063½ 1048 1062 +11¾ Aug 1042½ 1055½ 1041 1054¼ +11 Sep 1022 1033 1019¾ 1032 +9 Nov 1026¼ 1037 1024 1035½ +8 Jan 1038½ 1049 1036¼ 1047½ +8 Mar 1043 1052½ 1040¾ 1051 +6¾ May 1049¾ 1058½ 1047½ 1057¼ +7¼ Jul 1057¼ 1066½ 1055½ 1065 +7 Aug 1060½ +7¼ Sep 1042½ +5½ Nov 1037 1044 1033¼ 1040½ +6½ Jan 1051 +6¼ Mar 1052 +6¼ May 1057¼ +6¼ Jul 1064¾ +6¼ Aug 1063½ +6¼ Sep 1050¾ +6 Nov 1049¾ +6¼ Jul 1069½ +6¼ Nov 1046 +6¼ Est. sales 300,735. Wed.’s sales 291,634 Wed.’s open int 815,935, up 2,894 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 47.91 49.73 47.90 49.65 +1.74 Jul 48.47 50.13 48.31 50.07 +1.73 Aug 48.26 50.02 48.21 49.96 +1.71 Sep 48.11 49.82 48.07 49.77 +1.68 Oct 47.87 49.52 47.87 49.47 +1.65 Dec 47.75 49.46 47.74 49.41 +1.61 Jan 47.85 49.41 47.78 49.35 +1.53 Mar 47.93 49.25 47.89 49.21 +1.42 May 48.05 49.21 47.94 49.17 +1.32 Jul 48.16 49.24 48.05 49.19 +1.26 Aug 48.01 49.00 48.01 49.00 +1.19 Sep 48.75 +1.11 Oct 47.60 48.42 47.60 48.42 +1.03 Dec 47.52 48.37 47.52 48.37 +.97 Jan 48.37 +.96 Mar 48.39 +.96 May 48.40 +.94 Jul 48.46 +.96 Aug 48.22 +.96 Sep 48.13 +.95 Oct 47.98 +.96 Dec 47.83 +.95 Jul 47.72 +.95 Oct 47.71 +.95 Dec 47.45 +.95 Est. sales 250,705. Wed.’s sales 146,088 Wed.’s open int 558,502 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 290.90 291.50 288.10 288.70 —2.10 Jul 298.70 299.40 296.00 296.70 —1.90 Aug 300.60 301.30 298.10 298.70 —1.70 Sep 301.90 302.30 299.40 300.00 —1.60 Oct 302.20 302.90 299.90 300.40 —1.80 Dec 305.60 306.10 303.10 303.50 —2.10 Jan 307.10 307.90 304.90 305.30 —1.90 Mar 309.30 309.40 306.80 307.00 —1.90 May 311.20 311.50 309.20 309.50 —1.60 Jul 314.00 314.70 312.60 312.80 —1.40 Aug 313.20 314.00 313.10 313.10 —1.20 Sep 313.30 314.40 312.20 312.40 —1.10 Oct 310.30 312.60 310.30 310.50 —.80 Dec 312.10 314.20 312.10 312.60 —.80 Jan 313.40 —.80 Mar 312.40 —.80 May 313.00 —.80 Jul 314.00 —1.00 Aug 313.50 —1.00 Sep 312.00 —1.00 Oct 310.80 —1.00 Dec 313.90 —1.00 Jul 321.90 —1.00 Oct 321.90 —1.00 Dec 324.90 —1.00 Est. sales 141,117. Wed.’s sales 145,194 Wed.’s open int 594,442

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.