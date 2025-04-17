CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 548¼ 555¾ 548 548¾ +1 Jul 562 569¼ 561¼ 562¼ +1¼ Sep 576 582¾ 575½ 576½ +1½ Dec 597 604 596¼ 598 +2 Mar 614¼ 621¾ 613¾ 616¼ +2¼ May 626 630½ 624½ 626½ +2½ Jul 630 630¾ 628¼ 629 +3 Sep 637½ +2½ Dec 652 652 650¼ 650¼ +2¼ Mar 660¼ +2 May 663½ +2 Jul 649¼ +1½ Est. sales 107,718. Wed.’s sales 149,413 Wed.’s open int 461,864 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 483¼ 486½ 481½ 482¼ —2 Jul 490¾ 494 489 490¼ —1½ Sep 457¼ 460¾ 457¼ 458½ — ½ Dec 466 468½ 465¼ 466 — ¾ Mar 478 480¼ 477¼ 478¼ — ½ May 485 487¼ 484¼ 485¼ — ¾ Jul 488¼ 490½ 488 488½ —1¼ Sep 470¾ 472 469¾ 469¾ —2 Dec 472½ 474 470¾ 470¾ —2½ Mar 484 484 482 482 —2¼ May 487¾ —2 Jul 490 —2 Sep 463½ —2 Dec 464 464 462¾ 462¾ —3 Jul 479¾ —3 Dec 461¾ —3 Est. sales 305,406. Wed.’s sales 389,659 Wed.’s open int 1,706,401 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 349¼ 358¾ 347¾ 356½ +9 Jul 346 349 343¼ 345 +1¾ Sep 345 +1¾ Dec 347¼ +1¾ Mar 350¾ +1¾ May 356¾ +1¾ Jul 333 +1¾ Sep 348¾ +1¾ Dec 351¼ +1¾ Mar 354¾ +1¾ Jul 351¼ +1¾ Sep 345½ +1¾ Est. sales 1,039. Wed.’s sales 771 Wed.’s open int 2,891 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1038 1045¼ 1032 1036½ —2¼ Jul 1049¼ 1056½ 1043 1047¾ —2½ Aug 1045¾ 1052¾ 1040¼ 1044¾ —2 Sep 1030¼ 1036 1024 1028½ —2¼ Nov 1032½ 1039½ 1027¼ 1032½ —1¾ Jan 1043½ 1050¼ 1039 1044¾ — ¾ Mar 1045 1051½ 1041¼ 1046½ — ¾ May 1051¾ 1056¾ 1046¼ 1051¼ —1¼ Jul 1059¼ 1064 1054¼ 1058½ —1¼ Aug 1054 —1 Sep 1038¼ — ½ Nov 1038½ 1039 1032 1036¼ — ¼ Jan 1047 Mar 1048 May 1053¼ Jul 1060¾ Aug 1059½ Sep 1046¾ — ½ Nov 1043¼ 1045¾ 1043¼ 1045¾ — ½ Jul 1065½ — ½ Nov 1042 — ½ Est. sales 219,739. Wed.’s sales 280,402 Wed.’s open int 812,672 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 47.40 47.99 47.21 47.87 +.39 Jul 47.93 48.53 47.70 48.34 +.34 Aug 47.88 48.49 47.68 48.27 +.30 Sep 47.74 48.35 47.56 48.12 +.27 Oct 47.46 48.12 47.32 47.85 +.24 Dec 47.45 48.11 47.32 47.83 +.21 Jan 47.65 48.16 47.40 47.87 +.20 Mar 47.45 48.05 47.40 47.84 +.20 May 47.89 48.05 47.47 47.91 +.18 Jul 48.00 48.05 47.75 48.00 +.15 Aug 47.88 +.15 Sep 47.65 47.79 47.65 47.71 +.17 Oct 47.46 +.18 Dec 47.66 47.68 47.17 47.43 +.16 Jan 47.45 +.16 Mar 47.48 +.16 May 47.51 +.17 Jul 47.54 +.16 Aug 47.30 +.16 Sep 47.21 +.15 Oct 47.06 +.15 Dec 46.91 +.15 Jul 46.80 +.15 Oct 46.79 +.15 Dec 46.53 +.15 Est. sales 160,012. Wed.’s sales 141,929 Wed.’s open int 568,608, up 999 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 296.70 299.00 294.60 295.60 —1.10 Jul 304.00 306.50 302.10 303.10 —1.10 Aug 306.00 308.30 304.10 305.00 —1.00 Sep 307.00 309.10 305.10 306.20 —.80 Oct 307.20 309.30 305.40 306.40 —.80 Dec 309.80 312.20 308.20 309.30 —.90 Jan 311.20 313.40 309.60 310.70 —.90 Mar 311.80 314.20 310.80 311.80 —1.00 May 313.40 315.50 312.60 313.80 —1.00 Jul 316.90 317.40 315.50 316.40 —1.20 Aug 317.40 317.40 315.80 316.30 —1.30 Sep 316.50 316.50 315.10 315.40 —1.40 Oct 312.00 313.00 312.00 313.00 —1.40 Dec 314.10 315.10 314.10 315.10 —1.30 Jan 315.90 —1.30 Mar 314.90 —1.20 May 315.30 —1.20 Jul 316.30 —1.20 Aug 315.80 —1.20 Sep 314.30 —1.20 Oct 313.10 —1.20 Dec 316.20 —1.20 Jul 324.20 —1.20 Oct 324.20 —1.20 Dec 327.20 —1.20 Est. sales 111,589. Wed.’s sales 153,160 Wed.’s open int 611,845, up 6,466

