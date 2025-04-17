CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|548¼
|555¾
|548
|548¾
|+1
|Jul
|562
|569¼
|561¼
|562¼
|+1¼
|Sep
|576
|582¾
|575½
|576½
|+1½
|Dec
|597
|604
|596¼
|598
|+2
|Mar
|614¼
|621¾
|613¾
|616¼
|+2¼
|May
|626
|630½
|624½
|626½
|+2½
|Jul
|630
|630¾
|628¼
|629
|+3
|Sep
|637½
|+2½
|Dec
|652
|652
|650¼
|650¼
|+2¼
|Mar
|660¼
|+2
|May
|663½
|+2
|Jul
|649¼
|+1½
|Est. sales 107,718.
|Wed.’s sales 149,413
|Wed.’s open int 461,864
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|483¼
|486½
|481½
|482¼
|—2
|Jul
|490¾
|494
|489
|490¼
|—1½
|Sep
|457¼
|460¾
|457¼
|458½
|—
|½
|Dec
|466
|468½
|465¼
|466
|—
|¾
|Mar
|478
|480¼
|477¼
|478¼
|—
|½
|May
|485
|487¼
|484¼
|485¼
|—
|¾
|Jul
|488¼
|490½
|488
|488½
|—1¼
|Sep
|470¾
|472
|469¾
|469¾
|—2
|Dec
|472½
|474
|470¾
|470¾
|—2½
|Mar
|484
|484
|482
|482
|—2¼
|May
|487¾
|—2
|Jul
|490
|—2
|Sep
|463½
|—2
|Dec
|464
|464
|462¾
|462¾
|—3
|Jul
|479¾
|—3
|Dec
|461¾
|—3
|Est. sales 305,406.
|Wed.’s sales 389,659
|Wed.’s open int 1,706,401
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|349¼
|358¾
|347¾
|356½
|+9
|Jul
|346
|349
|343¼
|345
|+1¾
|Sep
|345
|+1¾
|Dec
|347¼
|+1¾
|Mar
|350¾
|+1¾
|May
|356¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|333
|+1¾
|Sep
|348¾
|+1¾
|Dec
|351¼
|+1¾
|Mar
|354¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|351¼
|+1¾
|Sep
|345½
|+1¾
|Est. sales 1,039.
|Wed.’s sales 771
|Wed.’s open int 2,891
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1038
|1045¼
|1032
|1036½
|—2¼
|Jul
|1049¼
|1056½
|1043
|1047¾
|—2½
|Aug
|1045¾
|1052¾
|1040¼
|1044¾
|—2
|Sep
|1030¼
|1036
|1024
|1028½
|—2¼
|Nov
|1032½
|1039½
|1027¼
|1032½
|—1¾
|Jan
|1043½
|1050¼
|1039
|1044¾
|—
|¾
|Mar
|1045
|1051½
|1041¼
|1046½
|—
|¾
|May
|1051¾
|1056¾
|1046¼
|1051¼
|—1¼
|Jul
|1059¼
|1064
|1054¼
|1058½
|—1¼
|Aug
|1054
|—1
|Sep
|1038¼
|—
|½
|Nov
|1038½
|1039
|1032
|1036¼
|—
|¼
|Jan
|1047
|Mar
|1048
|May
|1053¼
|Jul
|1060¾
|Aug
|1059½
|Sep
|1046¾
|—
|½
|Nov
|1043¼
|1045¾
|1043¼
|1045¾
|—
|½
|Jul
|1065½
|—
|½
|Nov
|1042
|—
|½
|Est. sales 219,739.
|Wed.’s sales 280,402
|Wed.’s open int 812,672
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|47.40
|47.99
|47.21
|47.87
|+.39
|Jul
|47.93
|48.53
|47.70
|48.34
|+.34
|Aug
|47.88
|48.49
|47.68
|48.27
|+.30
|Sep
|47.74
|48.35
|47.56
|48.12
|+.27
|Oct
|47.46
|48.12
|47.32
|47.85
|+.24
|Dec
|47.45
|48.11
|47.32
|47.83
|+.21
|Jan
|47.65
|48.16
|47.40
|47.87
|+.20
|Mar
|47.45
|48.05
|47.40
|47.84
|+.20
|May
|47.89
|48.05
|47.47
|47.91
|+.18
|Jul
|48.00
|48.05
|47.75
|48.00
|+.15
|Aug
|47.88
|+.15
|Sep
|47.65
|47.79
|47.65
|47.71
|+.17
|Oct
|47.46
|+.18
|Dec
|47.66
|47.68
|47.17
|47.43
|+.16
|Jan
|47.45
|+.16
|Mar
|47.48
|+.16
|May
|47.51
|+.17
|Jul
|47.54
|+.16
|Aug
|47.30
|+.16
|Sep
|47.21
|+.15
|Oct
|47.06
|+.15
|Dec
|46.91
|+.15
|Jul
|46.80
|+.15
|Oct
|46.79
|+.15
|Dec
|46.53
|+.15
|Est. sales 160,012.
|Wed.’s sales 141,929
|Wed.’s open int 568,608,
|up 999
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|296.70
|299.00
|294.60
|295.60
|—1.10
|Jul
|304.00
|306.50
|302.10
|303.10
|—1.10
|Aug
|306.00
|308.30
|304.10
|305.00
|—1.00
|Sep
|307.00
|309.10
|305.10
|306.20
|—.80
|Oct
|307.20
|309.30
|305.40
|306.40
|—.80
|Dec
|309.80
|312.20
|308.20
|309.30
|—.90
|Jan
|311.20
|313.40
|309.60
|310.70
|—.90
|Mar
|311.80
|314.20
|310.80
|311.80
|—1.00
|May
|313.40
|315.50
|312.60
|313.80
|—1.00
|Jul
|316.90
|317.40
|315.50
|316.40
|—1.20
|Aug
|317.40
|317.40
|315.80
|316.30
|—1.30
|Sep
|316.50
|316.50
|315.10
|315.40
|—1.40
|Oct
|312.00
|313.00
|312.00
|313.00
|—1.40
|Dec
|314.10
|315.10
|314.10
|315.10
|—1.30
|Jan
|315.90
|—1.30
|Mar
|314.90
|—1.20
|May
|315.30
|—1.20
|Jul
|316.30
|—1.20
|Aug
|315.80
|—1.20
|Sep
|314.30
|—1.20
|Oct
|313.10
|—1.20
|Dec
|316.20
|—1.20
|Jul
|324.20
|—1.20
|Oct
|324.20
|—1.20
|Dec
|327.20
|—1.20
|Est. sales 111,589.
|Wed.’s sales 153,160
|Wed.’s open int 611,845,
|up 6,466
