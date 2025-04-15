CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|547½
|551
|540¼
|542
|—5½
|Jul
|561¼
|565
|554½
|556
|—5¾
|Sep
|576½
|579½
|569½
|570¼
|—6¼
|Dec
|599½
|602¼
|592¼
|592¾
|—6½
|Mar
|617½
|621
|611
|611¾
|—6½
|May
|627¾
|629½
|622½
|622½
|—6¼
|Jul
|632¼
|632¼
|625
|625
|—5¾
|Sep
|635
|635
|634½
|634½
|—5¾
|Dec
|650¼
|650¼
|648
|648
|—6
|Mar
|658¾
|—6
|May
|662¼
|—6
|Jul
|648½
|—6
|Est. sales 155,203.
|Mon.’s sales 177,162
|Mon.’s open int 470,960,
|up 6,127
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|485
|488¾
|479
|481¼
|—3¾
|Jul
|492½
|496
|487
|489½
|—3¼
|Sep
|454½
|458¾
|454½
|456¼
|+1
|Dec
|462
|466¼
|461½
|464¼
|+2¼
|Mar
|474
|478¼
|473½
|476¼
|+2¼
|May
|480½
|485
|480½
|483¾
|+2½
|Jul
|484¼
|488½
|484¼
|487½
|+3
|Sep
|468¼
|471
|468¼
|470½
|+2¼
|Dec
|469½
|472¾
|469
|472
|+2½
|Mar
|480½
|483
|480½
|483
|+2½
|May
|488¾
|+2½
|Jul
|491
|+2¼
|Sep
|464
|+1¾
|Dec
|462
|463¾
|462
|463¾
|+1½
|Jul
|480¾
|+1½
|Dec
|463¾
|+1½
|Est. sales 497,517.
|Mon.’s sales 480,573
|Mon.’s open int 1,726,131,
|up 9,665
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|345½
|349¼
|339
|342¾
|—4
|Jul
|346
|349
|337
|343
|—
|¼
|Sep
|339
|345¾
|337¾
|337¾
|—
|¼
|Dec
|340
|—
|¼
|Mar
|343½
|—
|¼
|May
|349½
|—
|¼
|Jul
|325¾
|—
|¼
|Sep
|341½
|—
|¼
|Dec
|344
|—
|¼
|Mar
|347½
|—
|¼
|Jul
|344
|—
|¼
|Sep
|338¼
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 822.
|Mon.’s sales 598
|Mon.’s open int 2,888
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1040½
|1041¼
|1030¾
|1036
|—5¾
|Jul
|1049
|1049¾
|1039¾
|1046½
|—3¾
|Aug
|1042¾
|1044¼
|1034¾
|1042
|—2
|Sep
|1024½
|1026½
|1017½
|1025½
|Nov
|1027¾
|1031
|1021½
|1029¾
|+1¼
|Jan
|1038¾
|1042½
|1033¾
|1041¼
|+1¼
|Mar
|1040½
|1045
|1035¾
|1043
|+1
|May
|1047
|1051¼
|1042½
|1048¾
|+¼
|Jul
|1055
|1059½
|1051¾
|1056¼
|—
|¼
|Aug
|1052
|1052¼
|1052
|1052¼
|—
|¼
|Sep
|1036¾
|—
|½
|Nov
|1034½
|1038½
|1030
|1034¼
|Jan
|1045
|+¼
|Mar
|1046
|+¼
|May
|1051¼
|+¼
|Jul
|1058¾
|+¼
|Aug
|1057½
|+¼
|Sep
|1045¼
|+¼
|Nov
|1044¼
|+¼
|Jul
|1064
|+¼
|Nov
|1040½
|+¼
|Est. sales 276,218.
|Mon.’s sales 286,740
|Mon.’s open int 818,168
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|46.36
|47.90
|46.00
|47.33
|+1.01
|Jul
|46.85
|48.41
|46.50
|47.84
|+.99
|Aug
|46.89
|48.32
|46.51
|47.80
|+.97
|Sep
|46.77
|48.15
|46.38
|47.67
|+.96
|Oct
|46.51
|47.89
|46.18
|47.42
|+.94
|Dec
|46.51
|47.87
|46.17
|47.42
|+.93
|Jan
|46.61
|47.90
|46.31
|47.48
|+.91
|Mar
|46.63
|47.92
|46.39
|47.48
|+.86
|May
|46.58
|47.99
|46.58
|47.54
|+.82
|Jul
|47.21
|48.11
|47.21
|47.62
|+.77
|Aug
|47.65
|47.65
|47.49
|47.49
|+.74
|Sep
|47.30
|+.71
|Oct
|47.03
|+.68
|Dec
|47.00
|47.05
|46.97
|47.00
|+.63
|Jan
|47.03
|+.62
|Mar
|47.07
|+.60
|May
|47.11
|+.60
|Jul
|47.13
|+.61
|Aug
|46.97
|+.61
|Sep
|46.89
|+.61
|Oct
|46.95
|+.61
|Dec
|46.69
|+.61
|Jul
|46.58
|+.61
|Oct
|46.57
|+.61
|Dec
|46.31
|+.61
|Est. sales 202,441.
|Mon.’s sales 162,902
|Mon.’s open int 563,051
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|297.10
|297.10
|291.90
|294.20
|—2.90
|Jul
|303.40
|303.40
|298.70
|301.00
|—2.40
|Aug
|304.80
|304.80
|300.60
|302.70
|—2.10
|Sep
|305.60
|305.60
|301.80
|303.70
|—1.90
|Oct
|305.70
|305.70
|302.20
|304.20
|—1.50
|Dec
|308.90
|308.90
|305.50
|307.60
|—1.20
|Jan
|309.00
|309.40
|306.90
|309.30
|—1.20
|Mar
|311.00
|311.00
|308.00
|310.50
|—1.10
|May
|312.10
|312.60
|309.70
|312.40
|—.80
|Jul
|313.90
|315.30
|313.80
|315.20
|—.60
|Aug
|314.90
|315.50
|314.00
|315.10
|—.60
|Sep
|313.00
|314.90
|313.00
|314.20
|—.50
|Oct
|312.20
|312.40
|311.80
|311.80
|—.60
|Dec
|314.40
|314.50
|314.00
|314.00
|—.40
|Jan
|314.80
|—.40
|Mar
|313.70
|—.30
|May
|314.00
|—.30
|Jul
|314.90
|—.30
|Aug
|314.40
|—.30
|Sep
|312.90
|—.30
|Oct
|311.70
|—.30
|Dec
|314.80
|—.30
|Jul
|322.80
|—.30
|Oct
|322.80
|—.30
|Dec
|325.80
|—.30
|Est. sales 175,231.
|Mon.’s sales 187,831
|Mon.’s open int 603,274
