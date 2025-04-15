CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 547½ 551 540¼ 542 —5½ Jul 561¼ 565 554½ 556 —5¾ Sep 576½ 579½ 569½ 570¼ —6¼ Dec 599½ 602¼ 592¼ 592¾ —6½ Mar 617½ 621 611 611¾ —6½ May 627¾ 629½ 622½ 622½ —6¼ Jul 632¼ 632¼ 625 625 —5¾ Sep 635 635 634½ 634½ —5¾ Dec 650¼ 650¼ 648 648 —6 Mar 658¾ —6 May 662¼ —6 Jul 648½ —6 Est. sales 155,203. Mon.’s sales 177,162 Mon.’s open int 470,960, up 6,127 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 485 488¾ 479 481¼ —3¾ Jul 492½ 496 487 489½ —3¼ Sep 454½ 458¾ 454½ 456¼ +1 Dec 462 466¼ 461½ 464¼ +2¼ Mar 474 478¼ 473½ 476¼ +2¼ May 480½ 485 480½ 483¾ +2½ Jul 484¼ 488½ 484¼ 487½ +3 Sep 468¼ 471 468¼ 470½ +2¼ Dec 469½ 472¾ 469 472 +2½ Mar 480½ 483 480½ 483 +2½ May 488¾ +2½ Jul 491 +2¼ Sep 464 +1¾ Dec 462 463¾ 462 463¾ +1½ Jul 480¾ +1½ Dec 463¾ +1½ Est. sales 497,517. Mon.’s sales 480,573 Mon.’s open int 1,726,131, up 9,665 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 345½ 349¼ 339 342¾ —4 Jul 346 349 337 343 — ¼ Sep 339 345¾ 337¾ 337¾ — ¼ Dec 340 — ¼ Mar 343½ — ¼ May 349½ — ¼ Jul 325¾ — ¼ Sep 341½ — ¼ Dec 344 — ¼ Mar 347½ — ¼ Jul 344 — ¼ Sep 338¼ — ¼ Est. sales 822. Mon.’s sales 598 Mon.’s open int 2,888 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1040½ 1041¼ 1030¾ 1036 —5¾ Jul 1049 1049¾ 1039¾ 1046½ —3¾ Aug 1042¾ 1044¼ 1034¾ 1042 —2 Sep 1024½ 1026½ 1017½ 1025½ Nov 1027¾ 1031 1021½ 1029¾ +1¼ Jan 1038¾ 1042½ 1033¾ 1041¼ +1¼ Mar 1040½ 1045 1035¾ 1043 +1 May 1047 1051¼ 1042½ 1048¾ +¼ Jul 1055 1059½ 1051¾ 1056¼ — ¼ Aug 1052 1052¼ 1052 1052¼ — ¼ Sep 1036¾ — ½ Nov 1034½ 1038½ 1030 1034¼ Jan 1045 +¼ Mar 1046 +¼ May 1051¼ +¼ Jul 1058¾ +¼ Aug 1057½ +¼ Sep 1045¼ +¼ Nov 1044¼ +¼ Jul 1064 +¼ Nov 1040½ +¼ Est. sales 276,218. Mon.’s sales 286,740 Mon.’s open int 818,168 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 46.36 47.90 46.00 47.33 +1.01 Jul 46.85 48.41 46.50 47.84 +.99 Aug 46.89 48.32 46.51 47.80 +.97 Sep 46.77 48.15 46.38 47.67 +.96 Oct 46.51 47.89 46.18 47.42 +.94 Dec 46.51 47.87 46.17 47.42 +.93 Jan 46.61 47.90 46.31 47.48 +.91 Mar 46.63 47.92 46.39 47.48 +.86 May 46.58 47.99 46.58 47.54 +.82 Jul 47.21 48.11 47.21 47.62 +.77 Aug 47.65 47.65 47.49 47.49 +.74 Sep 47.30 +.71 Oct 47.03 +.68 Dec 47.00 47.05 46.97 47.00 +.63 Jan 47.03 +.62 Mar 47.07 +.60 May 47.11 +.60 Jul 47.13 +.61 Aug 46.97 +.61 Sep 46.89 +.61 Oct 46.95 +.61 Dec 46.69 +.61 Jul 46.58 +.61 Oct 46.57 +.61 Dec 46.31 +.61 Est. sales 202,441. Mon.’s sales 162,902 Mon.’s open int 563,051 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 297.10 297.10 291.90 294.20 —2.90 Jul 303.40 303.40 298.70 301.00 —2.40 Aug 304.80 304.80 300.60 302.70 —2.10 Sep 305.60 305.60 301.80 303.70 —1.90 Oct 305.70 305.70 302.20 304.20 —1.50 Dec 308.90 308.90 305.50 307.60 —1.20 Jan 309.00 309.40 306.90 309.30 —1.20 Mar 311.00 311.00 308.00 310.50 —1.10 May 312.10 312.60 309.70 312.40 —.80 Jul 313.90 315.30 313.80 315.20 —.60 Aug 314.90 315.50 314.00 315.10 —.60 Sep 313.00 314.90 313.00 314.20 —.50 Oct 312.20 312.40 311.80 311.80 —.60 Dec 314.40 314.50 314.00 314.00 —.40 Jan 314.80 —.40 Mar 313.70 —.30 May 314.00 —.30 Jul 314.90 —.30 Aug 314.40 —.30 Sep 312.90 —.30 Oct 311.70 —.30 Dec 314.80 —.30 Jul 322.80 —.30 Oct 322.80 —.30 Dec 325.80 —.30 Est. sales 175,231. Mon.’s sales 187,831 Mon.’s open int 603,274

