CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 543¾ 547½ 534½ 538 —4¼ Jul 556¾ 561¾ 549¾ 553½ —2¼ Sep 572½ 575¾ 564¼ 568 —1¾ Dec 594¼ 597¼ 586¾ 590½ —1¼ Mar 611 615¼ 605½ 609½ — ¼ May 619¼ 622½ 617½ 620¼ +½ Jul 625¼ 625¼ 619½ 623¼ +1 Sep 631½ +1 Dec 643¾ +1 Mar 653¼ +1 May 657 +1½ Jul 643 +1 Est. sales 222,776. Wed.’s sales 167,219 Wed.’s open int 473,793 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 473¼ 484 473 483 +9 Jul 480 490 479¾ 488¾ +8¼ Sep 443 449¾ 441¾ 446½ +4 Dec 450½ 457 449½ 454¼ +3½ Mar 463 468½ 462 465½ +2½ May 470½ 475¾ 469¾ 472¾ +2½ Jul 474¾ 479¾ 473¼ 476¾ +3 Sep 455¼ 463 455¼ 460¾ +6¼ Dec 456 464¼ 455½ 462 +6 Mar 467¼ 474¾ 467 473 +6 May 478½ +5¾ Jul 480½ +5½ Sep 457½ +¼ Dec 458 458 457¼ 457¾ — ¼ Jul 474¾ — ¼ Dec 459¾ — ¼ Est. sales 741,694. Wed.’s sales 575,996 Wed.’s open int 1,792,930 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 330 341¼ 328¼ 339½ +9¼ Jul 334 338¼ 332½ 335½ +3 Sep 337½ +4 Dec 346 346 337 337 —5¾ Mar 340½ —5¾ May 346½ —5¾ Jul 322¾ —5¾ Sep 338½ —5¾ Dec 341 —5¾ Mar 344½ —5¾ Jul 341 —5¾ Sep 335¼ —5¾ Est. sales 812. Wed.’s sales 996 Wed.’s open int 2,973, up 110 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1015¼ 1029½ 1010¾ 1029 +16¼ Jul 1026 1038 1020¾ 1036¾ +13¼ Aug 1019¾ 1029¾ 1014 1027¼ +10¾ Sep 998½ 1008 993 1004½ +8¾ Nov 1000 1009½ 994½ 1004¾ +7¾ Jan 1015¾ 1022 1008 1017¼ +7 Mar 1017½ 1025¾ 1013 1020¾ +6¾ May 1024¾ 1032¾ 1020¼ 1028 +7 Jul 1035½ 1041 1029 1036½ +7 Aug 1032¾ +6¾ Sep 1018 1020 1018 1018 +6¾ Nov 1014 1019½ 1009½ 1016 +7½ Jan 1026¾ +7½ Mar 1027¾ +7½ May 1033 +7½ Jul 1040½ 1040½ 1040¼ 1040¼ +7¼ Aug 1039 +7¼ Sep 1026¾ +7½ Nov 1025¾ +7½ Jul 1045½ +7½ Nov 1022 +7½ Est. sales 426,322. Wed.’s sales 493,821 Wed.’s open int 852,053 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 46.29 46.74 45.61 46.32 +.13 Jul 46.70 47.15 46.03 46.72 +.12 Aug 46.54 46.95 45.90 46.54 +.10 Sep 46.35 46.75 45.74 46.33 +.09 Oct 45.92 46.38 45.50 46.00 +.04 Dec 45.98 46.40 45.44 45.96 +.05 Jan 46.09 46.40 45.52 46.02 +.06 Mar 46.04 46.45 45.61 46.05 +.05 May 46.35 46.42 45.75 46.15 +.04 Jul 46.16 46.55 45.87 46.28 +.04 Aug 46.00 46.19 45.99 46.19 +.04 Sep 46.00 46.05 45.88 46.05 +.02 Oct 46.00 46.00 45.82 45.82 +.04 Dec 46.04 46.04 45.82 45.82 +.05 Jan 45.85 +.05 Mar 45.93 +.08 May 45.96 +.05 Jul 45.98 +.02 Aug 45.82 +.02 Sep 45.74 +.02 Oct 45.80 +.02 Dec 45.54 +.02 Jul 45.43 +.02 Oct 45.42 +.02 Dec 45.16 +.02 Est. sales 205,286. Wed.’s sales 237,265 Wed.’s open int 574,791 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 294.50 298.30 293.10 297.90 +3.40 Jul 300.70 304.50 299.50 304.20 +3.50 Aug 301.90 305.80 300.80 305.30 +3.40 Sep 302.20 306.20 301.40 305.70 +3.20 Oct 302.00 305.90 301.10 305.30 +2.90 Dec 305.00 308.60 303.90 307.60 +2.60 Jan 307.10 310.00 305.90 308.80 +2.40 Mar 308.00 311.50 307.40 310.20 +2.20 May 311.40 313.60 309.90 312.40 +2.10 Jul 314.30 316.10 312.90 315.30 +2.10 Aug 314.10 315.90 313.00 315.10 +2.10 Sep 313.20 315.30 312.40 314.10 +2.30 Oct 310.60 312.70 310.60 311.50 +2.60 Dec 314.70 314.70 313.50 313.50 +2.70 Jan 314.30 +2.70 Mar 313.00 +2.60 May 313.20 +2.40 Jul 314.20 +2.70 Aug 313.70 +2.70 Sep 312.20 +2.70 Oct 311.00 +2.70 Dec 314.10 +2.60 Jul 322.10 +2.60 Oct 322.10 +2.60 Dec 325.10 +2.60 Est. sales 180,440. Wed.’s sales 232,214 Wed.’s open int 608,517

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.