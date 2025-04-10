Live Radio
The Associated Press

April 10, 2025, 3:21 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 543¾ 547½ 534½ 538 —4¼
Jul 556¾ 561¾ 549¾ 553½ —2¼
Sep 572½ 575¾ 564¼ 568 —1¾
Dec 594¼ 597¼ 586¾ 590½ —1¼
Mar 611 615¼ 605½ 609½ ¼
May 619¼ 622½ 617½ 620¼
Jul 625¼ 625¼ 619½ 623¼ +1
Sep 631½ +1
Dec 643¾ +1
Mar 653¼ +1
May 657 +1½
Jul 643 +1
Est. sales 222,776. Wed.’s sales 167,219
Wed.’s open int 473,793
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 473¼ 484 473 483 +9
Jul 480 490 479¾ 488¾ +8¼
Sep 443 449¾ 441¾ 446½ +4
Dec 450½ 457 449½ 454¼ +3½
Mar 463 468½ 462 465½ +2½
May 470½ 475¾ 469¾ 472¾ +2½
Jul 474¾ 479¾ 473¼ 476¾ +3
Sep 455¼ 463 455¼ 460¾ +6¼
Dec 456 464¼ 455½ 462 +6
Mar 467¼ 474¾ 467 473 +6
May 478½ +5¾
Jul 480½ +5½
Sep 457½
Dec 458 458 457¼ 457¾ ¼
Jul 474¾ ¼
Dec 459¾ ¼
Est. sales 741,694. Wed.’s sales 575,996
Wed.’s open int 1,792,930
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 330 341¼ 328¼ 339½ +9¼
Jul 334 338¼ 332½ 335½ +3
Sep 337½ +4
Dec 346 346 337 337 —5¾
Mar 340½ —5¾
May 346½ —5¾
Jul 322¾ —5¾
Sep 338½ —5¾
Dec 341 —5¾
Mar 344½ —5¾
Jul 341 —5¾
Sep 335¼ —5¾
Est. sales 812. Wed.’s sales 996
Wed.’s open int 2,973, up 110
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1015¼ 1029½ 1010¾ 1029 +16¼
Jul 1026 1038 1020¾ 1036¾ +13¼
Aug 1019¾ 1029¾ 1014 1027¼ +10¾
Sep 998½ 1008 993 1004½ +8¾
Nov 1000 1009½ 994½ 1004¾ +7¾
Jan 1015¾ 1022 1008 1017¼ +7
Mar 1017½ 1025¾ 1013 1020¾ +6¾
May 1024¾ 1032¾ 1020¼ 1028 +7
Jul 1035½ 1041 1029 1036½ +7
Aug 1032¾ +6¾
Sep 1018 1020 1018 1018 +6¾
Nov 1014 1019½ 1009½ 1016 +7½
Jan 1026¾ +7½
Mar 1027¾ +7½
May 1033 +7½
Jul 1040½ 1040½ 1040¼ 1040¼ +7¼
Aug 1039 +7¼
Sep 1026¾ +7½
Nov 1025¾ +7½
Jul 1045½ +7½
Nov 1022 +7½
Est. sales 426,322. Wed.’s sales 493,821
Wed.’s open int 852,053
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 46.29 46.74 45.61 46.32 +.13
Jul 46.70 47.15 46.03 46.72 +.12
Aug 46.54 46.95 45.90 46.54 +.10
Sep 46.35 46.75 45.74 46.33 +.09
Oct 45.92 46.38 45.50 46.00 +.04
Dec 45.98 46.40 45.44 45.96 +.05
Jan 46.09 46.40 45.52 46.02 +.06
Mar 46.04 46.45 45.61 46.05 +.05
May 46.35 46.42 45.75 46.15 +.04
Jul 46.16 46.55 45.87 46.28 +.04
Aug 46.00 46.19 45.99 46.19 +.04
Sep 46.00 46.05 45.88 46.05 +.02
Oct 46.00 46.00 45.82 45.82 +.04
Dec 46.04 46.04 45.82 45.82 +.05
Jan 45.85 +.05
Mar 45.93 +.08
May 45.96 +.05
Jul 45.98 +.02
Aug 45.82 +.02
Sep 45.74 +.02
Oct 45.80 +.02
Dec 45.54 +.02
Jul 45.43 +.02
Oct 45.42 +.02
Dec 45.16 +.02
Est. sales 205,286. Wed.’s sales 237,265
Wed.’s open int 574,791
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 294.50 298.30 293.10 297.90 +3.40
Jul 300.70 304.50 299.50 304.20 +3.50
Aug 301.90 305.80 300.80 305.30 +3.40
Sep 302.20 306.20 301.40 305.70 +3.20
Oct 302.00 305.90 301.10 305.30 +2.90
Dec 305.00 308.60 303.90 307.60 +2.60
Jan 307.10 310.00 305.90 308.80 +2.40
Mar 308.00 311.50 307.40 310.20 +2.20
May 311.40 313.60 309.90 312.40 +2.10
Jul 314.30 316.10 312.90 315.30 +2.10
Aug 314.10 315.90 313.00 315.10 +2.10
Sep 313.20 315.30 312.40 314.10 +2.30
Oct 310.60 312.70 310.60 311.50 +2.60
Dec 314.70 314.70 313.50 313.50 +2.70
Jan 314.30 +2.70
Mar 313.00 +2.60
May 313.20 +2.40
Jul 314.20 +2.70
Aug 313.70 +2.70
Sep 312.20 +2.70
Oct 311.00 +2.70
Dec 314.10 +2.60
Jul 322.10 +2.60
Oct 322.10 +2.60
Dec 325.10 +2.60
Est. sales 180,440. Wed.’s sales 232,214
Wed.’s open int 608,517

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

