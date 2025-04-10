CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|543¾
|547½
|534½
|538
|—4¼
|Jul
|556¾
|561¾
|549¾
|553½
|—2¼
|Sep
|572½
|575¾
|564¼
|568
|—1¾
|Dec
|594¼
|597¼
|586¾
|590½
|—1¼
|Mar
|611
|615¼
|605½
|609½
|—
|¼
|May
|619¼
|622½
|617½
|620¼
|+½
|Jul
|625¼
|625¼
|619½
|623¼
|+1
|Sep
|631½
|+1
|Dec
|643¾
|+1
|Mar
|653¼
|+1
|May
|657
|+1½
|Jul
|643
|+1
|Est. sales 222,776.
|Wed.’s sales 167,219
|Wed.’s open int 473,793
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|473¼
|484
|473
|483
|+9
|Jul
|480
|490
|479¾
|488¾
|+8¼
|Sep
|443
|449¾
|441¾
|446½
|+4
|Dec
|450½
|457
|449½
|454¼
|+3½
|Mar
|463
|468½
|462
|465½
|+2½
|May
|470½
|475¾
|469¾
|472¾
|+2½
|Jul
|474¾
|479¾
|473¼
|476¾
|+3
|Sep
|455¼
|463
|455¼
|460¾
|+6¼
|Dec
|456
|464¼
|455½
|462
|+6
|Mar
|467¼
|474¾
|467
|473
|+6
|May
|478½
|+5¾
|Jul
|480½
|+5½
|Sep
|457½
|+¼
|Dec
|458
|458
|457¼
|457¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|474¾
|—
|¼
|Dec
|459¾
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 741,694.
|Wed.’s sales 575,996
|Wed.’s open int 1,792,930
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|330
|341¼
|328¼
|339½
|+9¼
|Jul
|334
|338¼
|332½
|335½
|+3
|Sep
|337½
|+4
|Dec
|346
|346
|337
|337
|—5¾
|Mar
|340½
|—5¾
|May
|346½
|—5¾
|Jul
|322¾
|—5¾
|Sep
|338½
|—5¾
|Dec
|341
|—5¾
|Mar
|344½
|—5¾
|Jul
|341
|—5¾
|Sep
|335¼
|—5¾
|Est. sales 812.
|Wed.’s sales 996
|Wed.’s open int 2,973,
|up 110
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1015¼
|1029½
|1010¾
|1029
|+16¼
|Jul
|1026
|1038
|1020¾
|1036¾
|+13¼
|Aug
|1019¾
|1029¾
|1014
|1027¼
|+10¾
|Sep
|998½
|1008
|993
|1004½
|+8¾
|Nov
|1000
|1009½
|994½
|1004¾
|+7¾
|Jan
|1015¾
|1022
|1008
|1017¼
|+7
|Mar
|1017½
|1025¾
|1013
|1020¾
|+6¾
|May
|1024¾
|1032¾
|1020¼
|1028
|+7
|Jul
|1035½
|1041
|1029
|1036½
|+7
|Aug
|1032¾
|+6¾
|Sep
|1018
|1020
|1018
|1018
|+6¾
|Nov
|1014
|1019½
|1009½
|1016
|+7½
|Jan
|1026¾
|+7½
|Mar
|1027¾
|+7½
|May
|1033
|+7½
|Jul
|1040½
|1040½
|1040¼
|1040¼
|+7¼
|Aug
|1039
|+7¼
|Sep
|1026¾
|+7½
|Nov
|1025¾
|+7½
|Jul
|1045½
|+7½
|Nov
|1022
|+7½
|Est. sales 426,322.
|Wed.’s sales 493,821
|Wed.’s open int 852,053
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|46.29
|46.74
|45.61
|46.32
|+.13
|Jul
|46.70
|47.15
|46.03
|46.72
|+.12
|Aug
|46.54
|46.95
|45.90
|46.54
|+.10
|Sep
|46.35
|46.75
|45.74
|46.33
|+.09
|Oct
|45.92
|46.38
|45.50
|46.00
|+.04
|Dec
|45.98
|46.40
|45.44
|45.96
|+.05
|Jan
|46.09
|46.40
|45.52
|46.02
|+.06
|Mar
|46.04
|46.45
|45.61
|46.05
|+.05
|May
|46.35
|46.42
|45.75
|46.15
|+.04
|Jul
|46.16
|46.55
|45.87
|46.28
|+.04
|Aug
|46.00
|46.19
|45.99
|46.19
|+.04
|Sep
|46.00
|46.05
|45.88
|46.05
|+.02
|Oct
|46.00
|46.00
|45.82
|45.82
|+.04
|Dec
|46.04
|46.04
|45.82
|45.82
|+.05
|Jan
|45.85
|+.05
|Mar
|45.93
|+.08
|May
|45.96
|+.05
|Jul
|45.98
|+.02
|Aug
|45.82
|+.02
|Sep
|45.74
|+.02
|Oct
|45.80
|+.02
|Dec
|45.54
|+.02
|Jul
|45.43
|+.02
|Oct
|45.42
|+.02
|Dec
|45.16
|+.02
|Est. sales 205,286.
|Wed.’s sales 237,265
|Wed.’s open int 574,791
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|294.50
|298.30
|293.10
|297.90
|+3.40
|Jul
|300.70
|304.50
|299.50
|304.20
|+3.50
|Aug
|301.90
|305.80
|300.80
|305.30
|+3.40
|Sep
|302.20
|306.20
|301.40
|305.70
|+3.20
|Oct
|302.00
|305.90
|301.10
|305.30
|+2.90
|Dec
|305.00
|308.60
|303.90
|307.60
|+2.60
|Jan
|307.10
|310.00
|305.90
|308.80
|+2.40
|Mar
|308.00
|311.50
|307.40
|310.20
|+2.20
|May
|311.40
|313.60
|309.90
|312.40
|+2.10
|Jul
|314.30
|316.10
|312.90
|315.30
|+2.10
|Aug
|314.10
|315.90
|313.00
|315.10
|+2.10
|Sep
|313.20
|315.30
|312.40
|314.10
|+2.30
|Oct
|310.60
|312.70
|310.60
|311.50
|+2.60
|Dec
|314.70
|314.70
|313.50
|313.50
|+2.70
|Jan
|314.30
|+2.70
|Mar
|313.00
|+2.60
|May
|313.20
|+2.40
|Jul
|314.20
|+2.70
|Aug
|313.70
|+2.70
|Sep
|312.20
|+2.70
|Oct
|311.00
|+2.70
|Dec
|314.10
|+2.60
|Jul
|322.10
|+2.60
|Oct
|322.10
|+2.60
|Dec
|325.10
|+2.60
|Est. sales 180,440.
|Wed.’s sales 232,214
|Wed.’s open int 608,517
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.