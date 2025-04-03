CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|526¾
|542
|525¼
|536
|—3¼
|Jul
|541
|555¾
|539
|550
|—2¾
|Sep
|555¼
|571¼
|554¼
|565¼
|—2¾
|Dec
|579¾
|594
|578
|589
|—2¼
|Mar
|606
|613¾
|598¼
|609½
|—1¼
|May
|610¾
|624½
|610¾
|621
|—
|½
|Jul
|620
|626½
|614¾
|623½
|Sep
|632½
|+¼
|Dec
|645¼
|+¾
|Mar
|655
|+¾
|May
|657
|+¾
|Jul
|643¼
|+¼
|Est. sales 152,493.
|Wed.’s sales 106,429
|Wed.’s open int 487,756,
|up 149
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|450
|462¼
|447½
|457½
|—
|¼
|Jul
|460
|469½
|455¼
|465½
|+¼
|Sep
|435¼
|441¼
|433¼
|439
|—1¾
|Dec
|445
|448¾
|441½
|447½
|—1¼
|Mar
|457¾
|462¼
|455½
|461½
|—1
|May
|466¾
|470
|463¾
|469¾
|—
|¾
|Jul
|469¼
|474¼
|468¼
|474¼
|—
|½
|Sep
|451¾
|453¾
|449¼
|453¾
|—1
|Dec
|451¾
|455
|449¾
|454½
|—1
|Mar
|463
|465½
|463
|465¼
|—1¼
|May
|471
|—1¼
|Jul
|472¾
|473¼
|471¼
|473¼
|—1¼
|Sep
|451¾
|461¼
|451¾
|456½
|+¼
|Dec
|450¼
|458
|440
|457
|—
|¼
|Jul
|474
|—
|¼
|Dec
|455
|462
|450
|461½
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 474,671.
|Wed.’s sales 321,367
|Wed.’s open int 1,890,262,
|up 10,270
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|360½
|362
|349¾
|352
|—14
|Jul
|356
|363
|350
|356½
|—6½
|Sep
|353¼
|—6½
|Dec
|347
|—6½
|Mar
|350½
|—6½
|May
|356½
|—6½
|Jul
|332¾
|—6½
|Sep
|348½
|—6½
|Dec
|351
|—6½
|Mar
|354½
|—6½
|Jul
|351
|—6½
|Sep
|345¼
|—6½
|Est. sales 694.
|Wed.’s sales 731
|Wed.’s open int 2,866
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1011
|1020¼
|1005¼
|1011½
|—18
|Jul
|1027¾
|1035¼
|1020½
|1026¼
|—18¾
|Aug
|1024½
|1032¾
|1018¼
|1024½
|—18¾
|Sep
|1018½
|1020¾
|1005¾
|1011¾
|—19¾
|Nov
|1024½
|1026½
|1011
|1017
|—20¼
|Jan
|1032
|1039
|1024½
|1029¾
|—19½
|Mar
|1036½
|1041¼
|1028½
|1034½
|—16¾
|May
|1039½
|1047¾
|1035¾
|1041¼
|—15¼
|Jul
|1047¾
|1055¼
|1043¼
|1049¼
|—14½
|Aug
|1048
|1051
|1045½
|1045½
|—12½
|Sep
|1030
|1036
|1028½
|1028½
|—10½
|Nov
|1024¾
|1033
|1021
|1025¾
|—10
|Jan
|1036½
|—10
|Mar
|1037¾
|—9¾
|May
|1042¾
|—9¼
|Jul
|1056
|1057
|1050¼
|1050¼
|—8¾
|Aug
|1049
|—8¾
|Sep
|1034½
|—9
|Nov
|1033¾
|—10¼
|Jul
|1053½
|—10¼
|Nov
|1030
|—10¼
|Est. sales 372,099.
|Wed.’s sales 235,533
|Wed.’s open int 862,639,
|up 8,678
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|47.25
|48.04
|46.16
|47.06
|—1.44
|Jul
|47.85
|48.53
|46.71
|47.58
|—1.38
|Aug
|47.67
|48.43
|46.74
|47.55
|—1.34
|Sep
|47.43
|48.28
|46.66
|47.44
|—1.33
|Oct
|47.23
|48.10
|46.53
|47.24
|—1.36
|Dec
|47.42
|48.14
|46.50
|47.27
|—1.37
|Jan
|47.41
|48.20
|46.66
|47.30
|—1.38
|Mar
|47.27
|48.18
|46.69
|47.30
|—1.35
|May
|47.49
|47.99
|46.89
|47.35
|—1.30
|Jul
|48.02
|48.02
|46.98
|47.37
|—1.25
|Aug
|46.91
|47.23
|46.88
|47.15
|—1.24
|Sep
|46.69
|46.86
|46.43
|46.86
|—1.22
|Oct
|46.11
|46.53
|46.03
|46.53
|—1.14
|Dec
|46.23
|46.61
|46.01
|46.46
|—1.12
|Jan
|46.46
|—1.10
|Mar
|46.48
|—1.09
|May
|46.55
|—1.09
|Jul
|46.63
|—1.11
|Aug
|46.47
|—1.11
|Sep
|46.39
|—1.11
|Oct
|46.45
|—1.11
|Dec
|46.19
|—1.11
|Jul
|46.08
|—1.11
|Oct
|46.07
|—1.11
|Dec
|45.81
|—1.11
|Est. sales 313,973.
|Wed.’s sales 251,056
|Wed.’s open int 608,860,
|up 11,578
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|287.30
|291.40
|283.50
|288.00
|+.80
|Jul
|294.50
|298.60
|291.60
|295.40
|+.80
|Aug
|296.40
|300.80
|294.20
|297.90
|+1.00
|Sep
|298.50
|302.50
|296.20
|299.60
|+.80
|Oct
|301.50
|303.60
|297.60
|300.70
|+.60
|Dec
|304.40
|307.40
|301.80
|304.70
|+.40
|Jan
|307.60
|309.20
|304.00
|306.70
|+.50
|Mar
|307.50
|310.60
|305.60
|308.30
|+.90
|May
|309.10
|312.30
|307.50
|310.10
|+1.20
|Jul
|311.60
|314.70
|310.20
|312.80
|+1.40
|Aug
|311.20
|314.20
|310.00
|312.60
|+1.60
|Sep
|310.00
|313.10
|309.80
|311.40
|+1.60
|Oct
|308.70
|310.60
|307.60
|308.60
|+1.80
|Dec
|307.60
|312.10
|307.60
|310.70
|+2.30
|Jan
|311.40
|+2.40
|Mar
|310.50
|+2.40
|May
|311.40
|+2.10
|Jul
|313.30
|+1.90
|Aug
|312.80
|+1.90
|Sep
|311.30
|+1.90
|Oct
|310.10
|+1.90
|Dec
|313.40
|+1.90
|Jul
|321.40
|+1.90
|Oct
|321.40
|+1.90
|Dec
|324.40
|+1.90
|Est. sales 201,478.
|Wed.’s sales 155,123
|Wed.’s open int 613,949,
|up 11,163
