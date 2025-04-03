CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 526¾ 542 525¼ 536 —3¼ Jul 541 555¾ 539 550 —2¾ Sep 555¼ 571¼ 554¼ 565¼ —2¾ Dec 579¾ 594 578 589 —2¼ Mar 606 613¾ 598¼ 609½ —1¼ May 610¾ 624½ 610¾ 621 — ½ Jul 620 626½ 614¾ 623½ Sep 632½ +¼ Dec 645¼ +¾ Mar 655 +¾ May 657 +¾ Jul 643¼ +¼ Est. sales 152,493. Wed.’s sales 106,429 Wed.’s open int 487,756, up 149 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 450 462¼ 447½ 457½ — ¼ Jul 460 469½ 455¼ 465½ +¼ Sep 435¼ 441¼ 433¼ 439 —1¾ Dec 445 448¾ 441½ 447½ —1¼ Mar 457¾ 462¼ 455½ 461½ —1 May 466¾ 470 463¾ 469¾ — ¾ Jul 469¼ 474¼ 468¼ 474¼ — ½ Sep 451¾ 453¾ 449¼ 453¾ —1 Dec 451¾ 455 449¾ 454½ —1 Mar 463 465½ 463 465¼ —1¼ May 471 —1¼ Jul 472¾ 473¼ 471¼ 473¼ —1¼ Sep 451¾ 461¼ 451¾ 456½ +¼ Dec 450¼ 458 440 457 — ¼ Jul 474 — ¼ Dec 455 462 450 461½ — ¼ Est. sales 474,671. Wed.’s sales 321,367 Wed.’s open int 1,890,262, up 10,270 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 360½ 362 349¾ 352 —14 Jul 356 363 350 356½ —6½ Sep 353¼ —6½ Dec 347 —6½ Mar 350½ —6½ May 356½ —6½ Jul 332¾ —6½ Sep 348½ —6½ Dec 351 —6½ Mar 354½ —6½ Jul 351 —6½ Sep 345¼ —6½ Est. sales 694. Wed.’s sales 731 Wed.’s open int 2,866 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1011 1020¼ 1005¼ 1011½ —18 Jul 1027¾ 1035¼ 1020½ 1026¼ —18¾ Aug 1024½ 1032¾ 1018¼ 1024½ —18¾ Sep 1018½ 1020¾ 1005¾ 1011¾ —19¾ Nov 1024½ 1026½ 1011 1017 —20¼ Jan 1032 1039 1024½ 1029¾ —19½ Mar 1036½ 1041¼ 1028½ 1034½ —16¾ May 1039½ 1047¾ 1035¾ 1041¼ —15¼ Jul 1047¾ 1055¼ 1043¼ 1049¼ —14½ Aug 1048 1051 1045½ 1045½ —12½ Sep 1030 1036 1028½ 1028½ —10½ Nov 1024¾ 1033 1021 1025¾ —10 Jan 1036½ —10 Mar 1037¾ —9¾ May 1042¾ —9¼ Jul 1056 1057 1050¼ 1050¼ —8¾ Aug 1049 —8¾ Sep 1034½ —9 Nov 1033¾ —10¼ Jul 1053½ —10¼ Nov 1030 —10¼ Est. sales 372,099. Wed.’s sales 235,533 Wed.’s open int 862,639, up 8,678 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 47.25 48.04 46.16 47.06 —1.44 Jul 47.85 48.53 46.71 47.58 —1.38 Aug 47.67 48.43 46.74 47.55 —1.34 Sep 47.43 48.28 46.66 47.44 —1.33 Oct 47.23 48.10 46.53 47.24 —1.36 Dec 47.42 48.14 46.50 47.27 —1.37 Jan 47.41 48.20 46.66 47.30 —1.38 Mar 47.27 48.18 46.69 47.30 —1.35 May 47.49 47.99 46.89 47.35 —1.30 Jul 48.02 48.02 46.98 47.37 —1.25 Aug 46.91 47.23 46.88 47.15 —1.24 Sep 46.69 46.86 46.43 46.86 —1.22 Oct 46.11 46.53 46.03 46.53 —1.14 Dec 46.23 46.61 46.01 46.46 —1.12 Jan 46.46 —1.10 Mar 46.48 —1.09 May 46.55 —1.09 Jul 46.63 —1.11 Aug 46.47 —1.11 Sep 46.39 —1.11 Oct 46.45 —1.11 Dec 46.19 —1.11 Jul 46.08 —1.11 Oct 46.07 —1.11 Dec 45.81 —1.11 Est. sales 313,973. Wed.’s sales 251,056 Wed.’s open int 608,860, up 11,578 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 287.30 291.40 283.50 288.00 +.80 Jul 294.50 298.60 291.60 295.40 +.80 Aug 296.40 300.80 294.20 297.90 +1.00 Sep 298.50 302.50 296.20 299.60 +.80 Oct 301.50 303.60 297.60 300.70 +.60 Dec 304.40 307.40 301.80 304.70 +.40 Jan 307.60 309.20 304.00 306.70 +.50 Mar 307.50 310.60 305.60 308.30 +.90 May 309.10 312.30 307.50 310.10 +1.20 Jul 311.60 314.70 310.20 312.80 +1.40 Aug 311.20 314.20 310.00 312.60 +1.60 Sep 310.00 313.10 309.80 311.40 +1.60 Oct 308.70 310.60 307.60 308.60 +1.80 Dec 307.60 312.10 307.60 310.70 +2.30 Jan 311.40 +2.40 Mar 310.50 +2.40 May 311.40 +2.10 Jul 313.30 +1.90 Aug 312.80 +1.90 Sep 311.30 +1.90 Oct 310.10 +1.90 Dec 313.40 +1.90 Jul 321.40 +1.90 Oct 321.40 +1.90 Dec 324.40 +1.90 Est. sales 201,478. Wed.’s sales 155,123 Wed.’s open int 613,949, up 11,163

