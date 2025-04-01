CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|539
|544
|533¼
|540½
|+3½
|Jul
|551¾
|557½
|547¼
|553¾
|+3¼
|Sep
|568¾
|572¾
|563¼
|569½
|+3¼
|Dec
|590½
|595¼
|586½
|592¾
|+3½
|Mar
|609¼
|614
|605¾
|612½
|+4¼
|May
|618¾
|623¾
|616
|623¼
|+4½
|Jul
|620
|625½
|618
|625½
|+4½
|Sep
|634¼
|+4½
|Dec
|639¾
|646¾
|639¾
|646¾
|+4½
|Mar
|656¼
|+4
|May
|658
|+4
|Jul
|644¾
|+4¼
|Est. sales 117,426.
|Mon.’s sales 145,467
|Mon.’s open int 488,277,
|up 1,070
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|457¾
|465
|454
|461¾
|+4½
|Jul
|463½
|470¾
|461¼
|468¼
|+5
|Sep
|435¼
|442
|433¼
|442
|+7¼
|Dec
|442
|449½
|440¾
|449½
|+7½
|Mar
|455
|462¾
|454
|462¾
|+7¾
|May
|462¼
|470¼
|461¾
|470¼
|+7½
|Jul
|466
|474½
|466
|474½
|+7¾
|Sep
|446¼
|453¾
|446
|453¾
|+6¾
|Dec
|447
|454¼
|447
|454¼
|+6½
|Mar
|458¼
|465¼
|458¼
|465¼
|+6¼
|May
|471
|+6
|Jul
|473
|+6
|Sep
|454¾
|+6
|Dec
|457½
|+5
|Jul
|474½
|+5
|Dec
|462
|+3¾
|Est. sales 404,998.
|Mon.’s sales 650,045
|Mon.’s open int 1,881,568,
|up 37,424
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|348½
|359
|346¼
|355
|+8¾
|Jul
|347¾
|356¼
|345¾
|354¼
|+8
|Sep
|349¼
|351
|349¼
|351
|+6½
|Dec
|351¾
|+5¾
|Mar
|355¼
|+5¾
|May
|361¼
|+5¾
|Jul
|337½
|+5¾
|Sep
|353¼
|+5¾
|Dec
|355¾
|+5¾
|Mar
|359¼
|+5¾
|Jul
|355¾
|+5¾
|Sep
|350
|+5¾
|Est. sales 1,073.
|Mon.’s sales 1,165
|Mon.’s open int 2,755,
|up 50
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1014¾
|1034¾
|1010½
|1034¼
|+19½
|Jul
|1028
|1049¾
|1024½
|1049¼
|+21
|Aug
|1025¾
|1048½
|1022½
|1047¾
|+21¾
|Sep
|1014½
|1035½
|1011
|1034¾
|+20¼
|Nov
|1019¾
|1039¾
|1015½
|1039¼
|+20
|Jan
|1031¾
|1051¼
|1027½
|1051
|+19¾
|Mar
|1034½
|1052½
|1030¼
|1052¼
|+18½
|May
|1037
|1057
|1036
|1056¾
|+17½
|Jul
|1044¼
|1063
|1043¼
|1063
|+17¼
|Aug
|1047¼
|1057
|1047¼
|1057
|+17
|Sep
|1035
|1037¼
|1035
|1037¼
|+16¾
|Nov
|1015¾
|1035
|1015¼
|1034½
|+17½
|Jan
|1045
|+17¼
|Mar
|1046
|+17¼
|May
|1050½
|+16¾
|Jul
|1057¼
|+16¼
|Aug
|1056
|+16¼
|Sep
|1039½
|+16½
|Nov
|1042
|+16½
|Jul
|1061¾
|+16½
|Nov
|1038¼
|+16½
|Est. sales 324,067.
|Mon.’s sales 313,367
|Mon.’s open int 860,728,
|up 7,172
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|45.00
|47.49
|44.75
|47.44
|+2.55
|Jul
|45.54
|47.90
|45.26
|47.85
|+2.46
|Aug
|45.60
|47.87
|45.35
|47.83
|+2.35
|Sep
|45.60
|47.79
|45.36
|47.74
|+2.26
|Oct
|45.39
|47.65
|45.28
|47.61
|+2.22
|Dec
|45.65
|47.75
|45.42
|47.71
|+2.15
|Jan
|45.78
|47.82
|45.58
|47.78
|+2.09
|Mar
|45.93
|47.87
|45.71
|47.82
|+1.99
|May
|46.45
|47.93
|46.45
|47.87
|+1.87
|Jul
|46.61
|47.98
|46.57
|47.92
|+1.76
|Aug
|46.75
|47.73
|46.75
|47.73
|+1.67
|Sep
|47.50
|47.52
|47.50
|47.52
|+1.63
|Oct
|47.16
|+1.49
|Dec
|46.14
|47.27
|46.10
|47.10
|+1.37
|Jan
|47.10
|+1.32
|Mar
|47.12
|+1.24
|May
|47.18
|+1.24
|Jul
|47.29
|+1.30
|Aug
|47.13
|+1.30
|Sep
|47.05
|+1.30
|Oct
|47.11
|+1.30
|Dec
|46.85
|+1.30
|Jul
|46.74
|+1.30
|Oct
|46.73
|+1.30
|Dec
|46.47
|+1.30
|Est. sales 288,952.
|Mon.’s sales 159,414
|Mon.’s open int 595,157
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|293.00
|294.30
|290.90
|292.30
|—.40
|Jul
|299.40
|301.10
|297.80
|299.10
|—.30
|Aug
|301.20
|302.70
|299.70
|301.00
|—.40
|Sep
|302.80
|304.00
|301.30
|302.60
|—.40
|Oct
|303.80
|304.90
|302.20
|303.80
|—.20
|Dec
|307.70
|308.60
|305.70
|307.90
|+.10
|Jan
|308.40
|309.90
|307.60
|309.70
|+.10
|Mar
|309.60
|310.70
|308.80
|310.70
|May
|310.90
|312.30
|310.20
|312.30
|Jul
|313.60
|314.60
|313.00
|314.60
|Aug
|313.00
|314.20
|313.00
|314.20
|Sep
|311.00
|312.60
|311.00
|312.50
|+.10
|Oct
|311.00
|311.00
|309.20
|309.20
|—.40
|Dec
|310.50
|310.50
|309.30
|310.40
|—.60
|Jan
|310.70
|—.70
|Mar
|310.00
|—.70
|May
|311.50
|—.70
|Jul
|313.60
|313.60
|311.90
|312.10
|—2.50
|Aug
|311.60
|—2.50
|Sep
|310.10
|—2.50
|Oct
|308.90
|—2.50
|Dec
|312.20
|—2.50
|Jul
|320.20
|—2.50
|Oct
|320.20
|—2.50
|Dec
|323.20
|—2.50
|Est. sales 154,042.
|Mon.’s sales 146,335
|Mon.’s open int 596,350,
|up 3,929
