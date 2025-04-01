CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 539 544 533¼ 540½ +3½ Jul 551¾ 557½ 547¼ 553¾ +3¼ Sep 568¾ 572¾ 563¼ 569½ +3¼ Dec 590½ 595¼ 586½ 592¾ +3½ Mar 609¼ 614 605¾ 612½ +4¼ May 618¾ 623¾ 616 623¼ +4½ Jul 620 625½ 618 625½ +4½ Sep 634¼ +4½ Dec 639¾ 646¾ 639¾ 646¾ +4½ Mar 656¼ +4 May 658 +4 Jul 644¾ +4¼ Est. sales 117,426. Mon.’s sales 145,467 Mon.’s open int 488,277, up 1,070 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 457¾ 465 454 461¾ +4½ Jul 463½ 470¾ 461¼ 468¼ +5 Sep 435¼ 442 433¼ 442 +7¼ Dec 442 449½ 440¾ 449½ +7½ Mar 455 462¾ 454 462¾ +7¾ May 462¼ 470¼ 461¾ 470¼ +7½ Jul 466 474½ 466 474½ +7¾ Sep 446¼ 453¾ 446 453¾ +6¾ Dec 447 454¼ 447 454¼ +6½ Mar 458¼ 465¼ 458¼ 465¼ +6¼ May 471 +6 Jul 473 +6 Sep 454¾ +6 Dec 457½ +5 Jul 474½ +5 Dec 462 +3¾ Est. sales 404,998. Mon.’s sales 650,045 Mon.’s open int 1,881,568, up 37,424 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 348½ 359 346¼ 355 +8¾ Jul 347¾ 356¼ 345¾ 354¼ +8 Sep 349¼ 351 349¼ 351 +6½ Dec 351¾ +5¾ Mar 355¼ +5¾ May 361¼ +5¾ Jul 337½ +5¾ Sep 353¼ +5¾ Dec 355¾ +5¾ Mar 359¼ +5¾ Jul 355¾ +5¾ Sep 350 +5¾ Est. sales 1,073. Mon.’s sales 1,165 Mon.’s open int 2,755, up 50 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1014¾ 1034¾ 1010½ 1034¼ +19½ Jul 1028 1049¾ 1024½ 1049¼ +21 Aug 1025¾ 1048½ 1022½ 1047¾ +21¾ Sep 1014½ 1035½ 1011 1034¾ +20¼ Nov 1019¾ 1039¾ 1015½ 1039¼ +20 Jan 1031¾ 1051¼ 1027½ 1051 +19¾ Mar 1034½ 1052½ 1030¼ 1052¼ +18½ May 1037 1057 1036 1056¾ +17½ Jul 1044¼ 1063 1043¼ 1063 +17¼ Aug 1047¼ 1057 1047¼ 1057 +17 Sep 1035 1037¼ 1035 1037¼ +16¾ Nov 1015¾ 1035 1015¼ 1034½ +17½ Jan 1045 +17¼ Mar 1046 +17¼ May 1050½ +16¾ Jul 1057¼ +16¼ Aug 1056 +16¼ Sep 1039½ +16½ Nov 1042 +16½ Jul 1061¾ +16½ Nov 1038¼ +16½ Est. sales 324,067. Mon.’s sales 313,367 Mon.’s open int 860,728, up 7,172 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 45.00 47.49 44.75 47.44 +2.55 Jul 45.54 47.90 45.26 47.85 +2.46 Aug 45.60 47.87 45.35 47.83 +2.35 Sep 45.60 47.79 45.36 47.74 +2.26 Oct 45.39 47.65 45.28 47.61 +2.22 Dec 45.65 47.75 45.42 47.71 +2.15 Jan 45.78 47.82 45.58 47.78 +2.09 Mar 45.93 47.87 45.71 47.82 +1.99 May 46.45 47.93 46.45 47.87 +1.87 Jul 46.61 47.98 46.57 47.92 +1.76 Aug 46.75 47.73 46.75 47.73 +1.67 Sep 47.50 47.52 47.50 47.52 +1.63 Oct 47.16 +1.49 Dec 46.14 47.27 46.10 47.10 +1.37 Jan 47.10 +1.32 Mar 47.12 +1.24 May 47.18 +1.24 Jul 47.29 +1.30 Aug 47.13 +1.30 Sep 47.05 +1.30 Oct 47.11 +1.30 Dec 46.85 +1.30 Jul 46.74 +1.30 Oct 46.73 +1.30 Dec 46.47 +1.30 Est. sales 288,952. Mon.’s sales 159,414 Mon.’s open int 595,157 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 293.00 294.30 290.90 292.30 —.40 Jul 299.40 301.10 297.80 299.10 —.30 Aug 301.20 302.70 299.70 301.00 —.40 Sep 302.80 304.00 301.30 302.60 —.40 Oct 303.80 304.90 302.20 303.80 —.20 Dec 307.70 308.60 305.70 307.90 +.10 Jan 308.40 309.90 307.60 309.70 +.10 Mar 309.60 310.70 308.80 310.70 May 310.90 312.30 310.20 312.30 Jul 313.60 314.60 313.00 314.60 Aug 313.00 314.20 313.00 314.20 Sep 311.00 312.60 311.00 312.50 +.10 Oct 311.00 311.00 309.20 309.20 —.40 Dec 310.50 310.50 309.30 310.40 —.60 Jan 310.70 —.70 Mar 310.00 —.70 May 311.50 —.70 Jul 313.60 313.60 311.90 312.10 —2.50 Aug 311.60 —2.50 Sep 310.10 —2.50 Oct 308.90 —2.50 Dec 312.20 —2.50 Jul 320.20 —2.50 Oct 320.20 —2.50 Dec 323.20 —2.50 Est. sales 154,042. Mon.’s sales 146,335 Mon.’s open int 596,350, up 3,929

