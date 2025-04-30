Climb Global: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EATONTOWN, N.J. (AP) — EATONTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (CLMB) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.7…

EATONTOWN, N.J. (AP) — EATONTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (CLMB) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.7 million in its first quarter.

The Eatontown, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 86 cents per share.

The computer software reseller posted revenue of $138 million in the period.

