Clever Credit: I Have Multiple Debts. Which Do I Pay First?

Dear Clever Credit,

I need some advice on paying down credit card debt. I have two credit cards open right now, one with a 25.5% annual percentage rate and the other with 29.9% APR. I ran into a financial situation where I needed to use these cards for an emergency and am paying them off quite quickly (over $2,500 a month).

The 29.9% card still has a balance of about $7,100, while the 25.5% card still has about $2,000. I don’t know if I should pay off the lower amount first just to get it out of the way or the larger balance because the interest is higher.

Signed,

Drowning in Debt

Dear Drowning,

Kudos on making such large payments so you can quickly squash down that debt! It’s no surprise you had to dip into your credit cards to cover an unforeseen financial hardship since almost half of Americans don’t have an emergency fund. But what’s important is you’re trying to get your debt back under control.

My recommendation would be to adopt the debt snowball method and tackle the card with the lower balance first. Since you’re already paying about $2,500 a month, focus on paying off the credit card that has a balance of $2,000. That way, you can get it squared away within a month or two. Once you’ve done that, turn your attention to your card with the $7,100 balance. Doing a little math, if you make monthly payments of at least $1,000, you can pay your balance in full in eight months. Just know you’ll pay $811 in interest.

Now, obviously, you can pay more a month if you want to. Especially if you’ve been making monthly payments of around $2,500. But I know that probably can’t be easy, so this gives you a little wiggle room.

This debt snowball option is best if you don’t have any large impending purchases to worry about. Plus, the little boost you’ll get from seeing the balance go down almost immediately will do wonders for your mental health. But if you don’t want to pay almost $1,000 in interest, then the debt avalanche method is for you. With the debt avalanche method, you pay the card with the highest APR first — which is your 29.9% APR card — and make minimum payments on the other. If you aggressively approach this method and pay $2,000 every month, you can pay off the higher-balance card in four months and pay about $430 in interest.

So depending on what’s more important to you, either method will get your debt back down to zero in just a few months. You can also transfer both balances to a balance transfer credit card so you can make one payment for both debts. But that’s if you’re comfortable with applying for a new credit card right now.

Either way, you’re doing a great job, and keep up the good work! You’ll be debt-free in no time.

