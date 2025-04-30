Clearway Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $4 million.…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $4 million.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

The company created by NRG Energy to acquire and operate natural gas, solar and wind plants posted revenue of $298 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $310.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWEN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.