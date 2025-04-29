Clearwater Paper: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.3 million…

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Spokane, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 36 cents per share.

The maker of pulp-based products posted revenue of $378.2 million in the period.

