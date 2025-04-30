Clearwater Analytics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $6.5…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $6.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boise, Idaho-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The automated investment accounting software developer posted revenue of $126.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $125.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Clearwater Analytics said it expects revenue in the range of $129 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $720 million to $728 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWAN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.