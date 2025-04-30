Civeo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Civeo Corp. (CVEO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.8 million in its first…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Civeo Corp. (CVEO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents.

The provider of remote-site workforce housing posted revenue of $144 million in the period.

Civeo expects full-year revenue in the range of $620 million to $650 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVEO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVEO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.