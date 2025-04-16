Citizens Financial Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $373 million.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based bank said it had earnings of 77 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $2.9 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.94 billion, which met Street forecasts.

Citizens Financial Group shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

