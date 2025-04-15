Citigroup: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — Citigroup Inc. (C) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $4.06 billion. The New York-based company said…

NEW YORK (AP) — Citigroup Inc. (C) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $4.06 billion.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of $1.96 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The U.S. bank posted revenue of $41.25 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.6 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.18 billion.

Citigroup shares have decreased 10% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has declined 13%. The stock has risen almost 6% in the last 12 months.

This story has been corrected to show that the S&P 500 has declined, not climbed, in the year to date.

