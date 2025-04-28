Cincinnati Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) on Monday reported a loss of $90 million…

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) on Monday reported a loss of $90 million in its first quarter.

The Fairfield, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for investment costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 61 cents per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $2.57 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.63 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.7 billion.

