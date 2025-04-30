DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — Cimpress plc (CMPR) on Wednesday reported a loss…

DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — Cimpress plc (CMPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Dundalk County Louth, Ireland-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share.

The marketing materials maker posted revenue of $789.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $797.7 million.

