Churchill Downs: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $76.7 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.07 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The racetrack operator and gambling company posted revenue of $642.6 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $647 million.

Churchill Downs shares have dropped 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $104.89, a decrease of 15% in the last 12 months.

