Chemed: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Chemed Corp. (CHE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $71.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $4.86. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.63 per share.

The operator of the Roto-Rooter plumbing service and Vitas Healthcare hospices posted revenue of $646.9 million in the period.

Chemed shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $585.46, a decrease of 5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHE

