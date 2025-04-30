Chefs’ Warehouse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of…

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $10.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ridgefield, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 25 cents.

The distributor of specialty food products posted revenue of $950.7 million in the period.

Chefs’ Warehouse expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.96 billion to $4.04 billion.

Chefs’ Warehouse shares have risen 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 55% in the last 12 months.

