Charter: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.22 billion.…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.22 billion.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $8.42 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.53 per share.

The cable provider posted revenue of $13.74 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.68 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHTR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.