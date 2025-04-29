Live Radio
ChampionX: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 29, 2025, 4:52 PM

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — ChampionX Corporation (CHX) on Tuesday reported net income of $85.8 million in its first quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The oil and gas drilling technology company posted revenue of $864.5 million in the period.

