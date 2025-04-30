CGI: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — CGI Group Inc. (GIB) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $299.3 million. The…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — CGI Group Inc. (GIB) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $299.3 million.

The Montreal-based company said it had profit of $1.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.48 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The information technology and business process services company posted revenue of $2.8 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.81 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GIB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GIB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.