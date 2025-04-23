Century Communities: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — Century Communities Inc. (CCS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — Century Communities Inc. (CCS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $39.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $1.26. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.36 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The single-family homebuilder posted revenue of $903.2 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $933.1 million.

Century Communities shares have fallen 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $59.96, a decrease of 28% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCS

