Central Pacific Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Central Pacific Financial Inc. (CPF) on Wednesday reported net income of $17.8 million in…

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Central Pacific Financial Inc. (CPF) on Wednesday reported net income of $17.8 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Honolulu, said it had earnings of 65 cents per share.

The operator of Central Pacific Bank posted revenue of $88.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $68.8 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.