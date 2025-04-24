CenterPoint: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $297 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $297 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The energy delivery company posted revenue of $2.92 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.66 billion.

CenterPoint expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.74 to $1.76 per share.

