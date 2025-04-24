Celestica: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Celestica Inc. (CLS) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $86.2 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.20 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $2.65 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.55 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Celestica expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.17 to $1.27.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.58 billion to $2.73 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Celestica expects full-year earnings to be $5 per share, with revenue expected to be $10.85 billion.

