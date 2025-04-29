CECO: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ADDISON, Texas (AP) — ADDISON, Texas (AP) — CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $36 million.…

ADDISON, Texas (AP) — ADDISON, Texas (AP) — CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $36 million.

On a per-share basis, the Addison, Texas-based company said it had profit of 98 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The maker of air pollution controls and industrial ventilation systems posted revenue of $176.7 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $151.3 million.

CECO expects full-year revenue in the range of $700 million to $750 million.

CECO shares have fallen 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CECO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CECO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.