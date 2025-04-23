CB Financial Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.9…

The bank, based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 50 cents per share.

The holding company for Pennsylvania-based Community Bank posted revenue of $18.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.1 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

CB Financial Services shares have climbed 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $29.49, a rise of 37% in the last 12 months.

