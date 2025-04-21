Cathay: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $69.5 million.
The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of 98 cents per share.
The holding company for Cathay Bank posted revenue of $330.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $187.8 million, topping Street forecasts.
Cathay shares have decreased 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $38.60, a rise of 11% in the last 12 months.
