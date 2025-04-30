Caterpillar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $2 billion.…

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $4.20. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $4.25 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.30 per share.

The construction equipment company posted revenue of $14.25 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.54 billion.

Caterpillar shares have fallen 15% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has fallen 5.5%. The stock has dropped 12% in the last 12 months.

