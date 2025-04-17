Cass: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $9…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $9 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 63 cents per share.

The invoice and payment management company posted revenue of $46.4 million in the period.

Cass shares have dropped roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CASS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CASS

