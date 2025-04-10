CarMax: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — CarMax Inc. (KMX) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $89.9…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — CarMax Inc. (KMX) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $89.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The used car dealership chain posted revenue of $6 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.99 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $500.6 million, or $3.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.35 billion.

