Carlisle: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Carlisle Cos. Inc. (CSL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $143.3 million.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $3.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.61 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.53 per share.

The diversified manufacturer posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

