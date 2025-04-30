CareDx: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — CareDx Inc. (CDNA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Brisbane, California-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.
The molecular diagnostics company posted revenue of $84.7 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $84.9 million.
CareDx expects full-year revenue in the range of $365 million to $375 million.
CareDx shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.88, more than doubling in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDNA
