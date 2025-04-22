Capital One: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.4…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.4 billion.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $3.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.06 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.66 per share.

The credit card issuer and bank posted revenue of $13.41 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $10 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.03 billion.

