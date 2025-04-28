Capital Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $13.9 million.…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $13.9 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 88 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $75.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $58.6 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Capital Bancorp shares have dropped nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $28.28, an increase of 44% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBNK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.