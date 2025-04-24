Canon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Canon Inc. (CAJPY) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $481.5 million. The Tokyo-based company…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Canon Inc. (CAJPY) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $481.5 million.

The Tokyo-based company said it had profit of 51 cents per share.

The office machine company posted revenue of $7.06 billion in the period.

Canon shares have fallen almost 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

