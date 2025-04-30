Canadian Pacific Kansas City: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $633.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $2.64 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.66 billion.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City expects full-year earnings to be $2.96 per share.

