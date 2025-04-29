Camping World: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.3…

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle retailer and services provider posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.43 billion.

