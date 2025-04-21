Calix: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Calix Inc. (CALX) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Calix Inc. (CALX) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $4.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The cloud, software platforms, systems and services provider for communications service providers posted revenue of $220.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $207 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Calix expects its results to range from a loss of 11 cents per share to a loss of 5 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $221 million to $227 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Calix shares have decreased roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $33.25, a climb of 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CALX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CALX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.