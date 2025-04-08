Cal-Maine: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $508.5…

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $508.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ridgeland, Mississippi-based company said it had net income of $10.38.

The egg producer posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period.

Cal-Maine shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $90.33, a rise of 44% in the last 12 months.

