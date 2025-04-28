Cadence: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $273.6 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.57 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The maker of hardware and software products for validating chip designs posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Cadence expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.73 to $6.83 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.15 billion to $5.23 billion.

Cadence shares have decreased 4.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $286.88, a climb of roughly 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDNS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDNS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.