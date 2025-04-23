CACI International: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $111.9…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $111.9 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $5 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $6.23 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.53 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $2.17 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.13 billion.

CACI International expects full-year earnings in the range of $24.24 to $24.87 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.55 billion to $8.65 billion.

CACI International shares have risen almost 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $423.37, a rise of 11% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CACI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CACI

