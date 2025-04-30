C.H. Robinson: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $135.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.17 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $4.05 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.31 billion.

